I know I don’t know much – seems the more I know, the less I know. I know I need to know and do more but lately it seems doing less is what pleases me.

Walking my country road each morning when there is no traffic and the birds are just waking up, I notice a hawk perched on the top branch of a tall tree overlooking the pasture. He greets me with a screech as he looks out over the field searching for breakfast.

Two deer by the side of the road watch me as I approach. They are young, small, not old enough to be afraid of me yet. We share a moment before they disappear soundlessly into the woods.

I notice the geese in the field nibbling on grass that has not grown much. They rise up in formation noisily as if they are saying goodbye. A plane leaves a streak of vapor overhead. How many people are up there? Where are they going? My pink rosary beads dangle from my hand. I say the words as I walk along, my fingers moving from one bead to the next. The words don’t have much meaning anymore but the act of moving my fingers over the beads and mouthing the words as I walk is comforting.

I squint into the sun as it rises higher and feel its warmth on the back of my hands.

I have walked this road for 23 summers and falls, winters and springs. I have been cold and wet, sweaty, uncomfortable, and sometimes, just right. I have cried often during these walks, had ideas come from nowhere, breathed deeply and – at times – lost my breath.

I have shouted out loud and cursed in anger over some circumstance in my life – some present, mostly past. I have felt awesome gratitude as I put one foot in front of the other – deep appreciation for the gift of being in this place, on this road, and able to put one foot in front of the other.

I have talked to my dead parents and ex-husband, to friends who have passed, to all those who were part of my life. They walk with me, I think. They must walk with me because they are a part of me. So we walk together.

I plan my day, my week. I remember things I have to do or something I forgot to do pops back into my head. I check the trees to see how stressed they are because it hasn’t rained. I wonder if their leaves are falling too soon. It’s a walk – three miles, sometimes two. I try not to let the beer cans, paper cups and other debris thrown to the side of the road spoil my view. It’s reminds me of the garbage we accumulate in life. I’ll bring a garbage bag on another walk and spend some time picking it up and disposing of it.

It’s easier to get rid of the garbage on the road than the stuff we carry around with us, but as long as I keep walking I think I can do it.

Sometimes I feel like I’m walking on hallowed ground – as if the energy and spirits of plants and trees, animals and people are right here – under the pavement, in the woods, beneath the pastures and in the vineyards. And by the simple act of walking, I join them in some way.

Most of all, the morning walks help me keep my perspective. I don’t know much, but I know I don’t ever want to give up my morning walks.