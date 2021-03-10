My View: Counting the days of Covid captivity

Have you noticed that people are counting days since Covid started? I do not mean they are bored and tallying the days until this is over, although that is also true. Instead, I am referring to posts on social media or stories on news programs that start with “today is day (random number).”

To keep with the trend, I have noted some timeline counts. It has been 372 days since we could freely see our daughter, who lives in a group home. 93 days since I had a positive Covid test, 97 days for my husband. It has been 18 days since my second Covid vaccine and 48 hours since I went out to eat two times in a single day.

Three hundred and seventy-two days since we could freely see our daughter, meaning walking into her group home without PPE and hugging Jessica. Jess is 38 and has complex and numerous disabilities. She lives two miles from our residence, but since Covid, miles don’t dictate how often we see our daughter.

Fortunately, Jessica embraced FaceTime and window visits. When it was warm we met on her porch. Since Jess is fully vaccinated, we can visit in her room, wearing masks. Jess holds our hands, and we sneak in some hugs. I see the light at the end of this tunnel.