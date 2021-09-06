My View: Corrections work for a nurse features unexpected twists

So I’m receiving a report from the outgoing night-shift charge nurse at a Florida state corrections facility.
“His right foot is 12 and a quarter inches this morning,” she says.
“Why are we measuring his foot?” I ask.
“Doctors orders … We’re not to send him out to the hospital unless his foot gets to 13 inches.”
Given that I’m a part-time employee and only work at the prison every other weekend, the night nurse should have provided me with some background information. She should have explained up front that the inmate had been transferred from another prison after stomping his cellmate to death. Hence, the swelling foot.
The primitive treatment order might surprise medical providers who have only worked in traditional settings, but from a safety standpoint the doctor’s regimen is practical. The foot is being elevated; pain medication and ice packs are provided; vital signs and lower-extremity circulation are checked regularly. The inmate is handcuffed with two correctional officers standing during all nursing assessments.
Unless absolutely necessary, it is best to avoid sending such a dangerous individual out in the community. Barring the 13-inch parameter being met, he will remain locked up in a single cell in the medical clinic until Monday morning.
Corrections medical clinics should not be confused with the Johns Hopkins Hospital emergency room. Typically, there’s no 24-hour doctor on duty, no radiology department, no full-service laboratory. A nurse may have to circumvent handcuffs (and possibly leg shackles for death-row inmates) when placing EKG electrode stickers. A radiology tech would need to be called in for X-rays.
Nurses pass medications and conduct blood-sugar checks through cell “food flaps” in prisons and jails. They utilize steri-strips or glue to close lacerations.
Mental health and nursing staff contend with game-playing so rampant that a big part of their assessments often involves discerning real versus made-up symptoms. They can spend more time with confinement inmates claiming suicidal ideations than with those who are truly depressed. Most inmate lacerations are self-made for secondary gain (usually to get out of confinement).
Veteran nurses and corrections officers cannot count the number of times they‘ve heard the following statement: “I’m hearing voices telling me to kill myself.”
Prisoners also feign chest pain and fake seizures (aka “pseudoseizures”). I know of one medical doctor who routinely orders a prolactin lab test when he suspects an inmate is faking a seizure. Evidence suggests the level of prolactin – a hormone made by the pituitary gland – is elevated in the blood after an epileptic seizure and not after a pseudoseizure.
Contraband is a big deal for security – and medical staff. Tobacco, drugs, sugar (used to make prison alcohol) and cellphones are worth lots of money. They get smuggled in and they can create work.
A few months after the swollen-foot morning report, the same night charge nurse updated me on the status of another inmate who had been ordered to sit on a commode in the clinic until he could produce his cellphone.
The inmate had “suitcased” his cellphone. Suitcasing is a prison term meaning to conceal an object up one’s anal cavity.
In a health care career spanning more than 40 years (26 years as a registered nurse), I’ve worked at many hospitals and three corrections facilities. However, since I’ve been in Florida for years, and never worked in a New York State correctional facility while in the Buffalo area, I can’t confirm there ever being another doctor’s order for a nurse to measure an inmate-patient’s foot.
But I doubt things are less complicated in providing medical treatment in New York corrections than they are in Florida.
All things considered, the medical/mental health staff working in clinics like Erie County’s correctional emergency department deserve more respect.