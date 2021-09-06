My View: Corrections work for a nurse features unexpected twists

So I’m receiving a report from the outgoing night-shift charge nurse at a Florida state corrections facility.

“His right foot is 12 and a quarter inches this morning,” she says.

“Why are we measuring his foot?” I ask.

“Doctors orders … We’re not to send him out to the hospital unless his foot gets to 13 inches.”

Given that I’m a part-time employee and only work at the prison every other weekend, the night nurse should have provided me with some background information. She should have explained up front that the inmate had been transferred from another prison after stomping his cellmate to death. Hence, the swelling foot.

The primitive treatment order might surprise medical providers who have only worked in traditional settings, but from a safety standpoint the doctor’s regimen is practical. The foot is being elevated; pain medication and ice packs are provided; vital signs and lower-extremity circulation are checked regularly. The inmate is handcuffed with two correctional officers standing during all nursing assessments.