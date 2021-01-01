My View: Corrections officers are unsung heroes

During the long pandemic we have seen and endured much hardship; especially those heroes that have had been on the front lines of sickness and care for our population.

They have worked endless hours of selflessness to protect and control this contagious beast and should be recognized and commended for all their hard work. There are a large group of men and women who also should be recognized as our heroes as well – our corrections officers.

My son is one of those heroes, a corrections officer who spends long, arduous hours protecting the public. From early morning to late at night he makes the commitment every day to monitor, protect and serve our prison system in New York State. He puts his health at risk every day working behind prison walls in close quarters guarding the convicted that have committed crimes against society.

From behind these walls of brick and barbed wire, thousands of officers police and patrol these prisons, of which there are many in New York State. The officers are expected to work through snowstorms, sickness and long hours when need be.