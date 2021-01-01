My View: Corrections officers are unsung heroes

During the long pandemic we have seen and endured much hardship; especially those heroes that have had been on the front lines of sickness and care for our population.
They have worked endless hours of selflessness to protect and control this contagious beast and should be recognized and commended for all their hard work. There are a large group of men and women who also should be recognized as our heroes as well – our corrections officers.
My son is one of those heroes, a corrections officer who spends long, arduous hours protecting the public. From early morning to late at night he makes the commitment every day to monitor, protect and serve our prison system in New York State. He puts his health at risk every day working behind prison walls in close quarters guarding the convicted that have committed crimes against society.
From behind these walls of brick and barbed wire, thousands of officers police and patrol these prisons, of which there are many in New York State. The officers are expected to work through snowstorms, sickness and long hours when need be.
Prisons never close, they are always fully staffed and holidays and weekends are all the same when working behind these walls. The prisoners in New York are afforded the right to get mail and packages even though Covid-19 is all around us. Our corrections officers are put at risk every day from objects and people brought into their facilities. They are expected to come to work ready and able to perform their duties.
They make us all feel safe and protected from criminals; among them the mentally challenged and drug users who are under their care and supervision. The prisoners are able to celebrate holidays, eat special foods such as vegetarian or kosher meals, and receive health care. They also can receive instruction from teachers and get help in obtaining their GED if they want to complete their education.
Yes, correction officers are afforded a fair wage, good health benefits and pensions, but at what cost? Would you or I want to spend long days behind these walls on guard every day?
In my opinion, these men and women are our unsung heroes and need to be recognized and commended for putting their lives in harm’s way to protect and serve our society.
Over the past several months our law enforcement services have had their tribulations; as in any profession, we have good people and bad people performing their jobs. The good men and women that protect our population far outweigh the handful that are featured all over the country. We should not lose sight of the heroes that are out there day in and day out, putting their safety on the line for all of us.
Even though corrections officers work in confined spaces with prisoners and staff, they are not on the list to get Covid vaccinations in the first wave. If Covid spread through a prison, the outcome would be devastating.