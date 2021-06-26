My View: Cookie monster would be a good middle name

I’ve always loved to bake cookies. Not sure what I love more, the baking part or the sampling. Perhaps, my middle name could be cookie monster. The kind of cookie I most often bake is chocolate chip. Once in a great while, I will jazz them up by adding in some pecans. When I was growing up, I thought I would try a healthier cookie recipe, so I made lemon raisin cookies. My younger brother took a bite of a delicious lemon raisin cookie and spit it back out. I think he even may have said, “yuck”. He was, after all, expecting my usual yummy chocolate chip cookies and was highly disappointed. I don’t think I made those ever again.
Through the years, my mother and I made about a dozen different kinds of cookies at Christmastime; which included Kris Kringle cutouts, M&M cookies, peanut butter with Hershey Kisses, Vermont maple, orange drop and others.
My paternal grandmother had mastered a cutout turkey cookie and pecan tassies. I have tried to re-create these, but have yet to reach her high perfection on either of them. She also made scrumptious potato chip cookies. I think my version of these turn out pretty well as they seem to all disappear. Her recipe for almond cutout cookies has been taken over by my cousin on my mom’s side for our yearly Christmas cookie exchange.
I am grateful for this. I really do not have the patience to make cutout cookies. I learned this the other week when I took two cookie cutters home from my mom’s house and made the cutout cookie recipe and vowed to myself, “never again.” It wasn’t worth the time and effort. I didn’t ever think they tasted all that good.
The simplest cookie recipe I have is for windowpane cookies. These are more like candy, as they consist of chocolate chips, butter and colored marshmallows. Some years, I take the easy way out and make these for the cookie exchange. Every one loves them and they don’t take long as no baking is involved. It’s a win-win situation.
Throughout the years, I have come across some awesome cookie recipes that I continue to make. One is for chocolate chip Kiss cookies. These are basically a chocolate chip shortbread wrapped around a Hershey Kiss. I love these so I try not to make them often. My sister-in-law in Ohio just loves them, too.
Another great one is for peanut butter cookie cups that feature a mini peanut butter cup inside a peanut butter cookie cup. These ones are a peanut butter lover’s dream come true.
For Valentine’s Day, I sometimes make a thumbprint raspberry heart cookie. These ones I also try not to make too often. For springtime, I have a great cookie recipe called “jelly bean bites.” These are basically a sugar cookie with pretty colored fun jellybeans in the center. Another one on the don’t bake too often list.
Over the fall and winter, I love to bake gingersnaps. These cookies I don’t feel so guilty about. I mean molasses, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and nutmeg. These treats have to be somewhat good for me, don’t they?
The other day I made the “best ever oatmeal cookie” recipe minus the raisins. My husband kept saying how much he loved those cookies. I was trying to be a bit healthier by switching to oatmeal instead of my tried-and-true chocolate chip cookies. Years ago, I even assembled vanilla wafers and grasshopper cookies with tinted green coconut topped with sesame seeds to resemble hamburgers, ideal and such fun for a summer picnic.
I’m not sure I will get that creative again. I think I will stick to the memorized Toll House chocolate chip recipe. One word of advice to bakers, though – don’t get distracted; cookies bake up quick and may just burn like mine almost did when I was writing this!
Wendy Schreiner is a connoisseur of cookies.