My View: Cookie monster would be a good middle name

I’ve always loved to bake cookies. Not sure what I love more, the baking part or the sampling. Perhaps, my middle name could be cookie monster. The kind of cookie I most often bake is chocolate chip. Once in a great while, I will jazz them up by adding in some pecans. When I was growing up, I thought I would try a healthier cookie recipe, so I made lemon raisin cookies. My younger brother took a bite of a delicious lemon raisin cookie and spit it back out. I think he even may have said, “yuck”. He was, after all, expecting my usual yummy chocolate chip cookies and was highly disappointed. I don’t think I made those ever again.

Through the years, my mother and I made about a dozen different kinds of cookies at Christmastime; which included Kris Kringle cutouts, M&M cookies, peanut butter with Hershey Kisses, Vermont maple, orange drop and others.

My paternal grandmother had mastered a cutout turkey cookie and pecan tassies. I have tried to re-create these, but have yet to reach her high perfection on either of them. She also made scrumptious potato chip cookies. I think my version of these turn out pretty well as they seem to all disappear. Her recipe for almond cutout cookies has been taken over by my cousin on my mom’s side for our yearly Christmas cookie exchange.