Along with all creatures in the animal kingdom, humans have many different ways of expressing ourselves through our communications with each other. While a great deal of interaction nowadays is done via social media, the most effective and enduring method of communication is still spoken dialogue between two or more persons.

Many of the most special and meaningful moments of our lives occur during heartfelt exchanges with loved ones, friends, acquaintances or even total strangers. Simply put, we need and desire the company of others.

We get a natural high from our positive interactions with others. Just a friendly greeting and a smile from another person serve to elevate our spirits. On the other hand, negative people can bring us down if we permit them to. Best to give a grouchy person the benefit of the doubt and not return fire with fire.

During our lives, we participate in countless interactions but there are priceless, special moments that stand out. I recall an amazing talk with a man who ran a photography business in downtown Buffalo in the early 1980s. He had provided me with passport photos in 1980 right before I entered the Peace Corps. When I returned to him four years later for additional photos, he remembered me and we talked about my Peace Corps experience, hitting it off like old buddies who’d known each other forever.

Other memorable conversations included a night out while in college with a fellow student and the exceptionally good time we had shooting the breeze while drinking gallons of cold beer. And there was that magical night when I met the beautiful girl who is now my wife of 30 years and the way we connected.

To me, a truly good conversation is one in which both parties are active listeners. There are some who will only pause long enough in a conversation to permit the other person to say a few words, then will quickly return to their own more important personal platform. We all know this type of person. They just don’t care whether or not the listener is at all interested.

Then there are those whom we absolutely love to spend time with, knowing that the other person has a genuine interest in what we have to say and in which both parties have respectful exchanges that are caring, nonjudgmental and fun. I’ve been blessed with so many such folks in my life, and I am so grateful to all of you. A special acknowledgment to my late Uncle Mike and close friend Tom for the true, selfless interest they showed in wanting to learn more about everyone they conversed with.

Along with personal talks, the words of teachers, coaches, ministers and others who shape our lives and perceptions can be inspiring. But some public presenters, who don’t really respect the needs and interests of their audience, are dispiriting and disappointing. I went to a seminar years ago where the presenter began by asking everyone what issues we wanted her to address, then proceeded to stick to her own script while totally ignoring our requests. What was her point?

Remember: In conversation, listen as well as you hear. TTYL!