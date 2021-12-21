My View: Convalescence leads to brushes with grace

Sometimes the greatest gifts are wrapped in paper that looks and smells like it was used to wrap a week-long-dead fish.

On Thanksgiving, just as I was taking the turkey breast out of the oven, I stepped back on the non-skid mat and took a sudden trip across the floor, landing hard on my wrist, head and back. Bye-bye turkey.

I went to bed. The next day I told an intuitive friend over the phone. She said I had to go immediately to an orthopedic urgent care place to have my wrist taken care of. Another friend got me a ride. The medics told me I had fractured my wrist and put me in a cast and had me taken over to the emergency room at Erie County Medical Center for my brain concussion. The story continues, but that’s not the point.

I am an American. I was brought up to be self-sufficient. No special treatment. Figure it out for yourself. It’s not OK to feel needy. I have done only a little to build a social safety net. A friend arranged Ubers for me. Another let me stay the night at her house and took care of me during her own experience of moving. Another heard about me from a mutual friend and brought soup and fruit and Hanukkah gelt. I felt truly blessed.