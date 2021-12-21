My View: Convalescence leads to brushes with grace

Sometimes the greatest gifts are wrapped in paper that looks and smells like it was used to wrap a week-long-dead fish.
On Thanksgiving, just as I was taking the turkey breast out of the oven, I stepped back on the non-skid mat and took a sudden trip across the floor, landing hard on my wrist, head and back. Bye-bye turkey.
I went to bed. The next day I told an intuitive friend over the phone. She said I had to go immediately to an orthopedic urgent care place to have my wrist taken care of. Another friend got me a ride. The medics told me I had fractured my wrist and put me in a cast and had me taken over to the emergency room at Erie County Medical Center for my brain concussion. The story continues, but that’s not the point.
I am an American. I was brought up to be self-sufficient. No special treatment. Figure it out for yourself. It’s not OK to feel needy. I have done only a little to build a social safety net. A friend arranged Ubers for me. Another let me stay the night at her house and took care of me during her own experience of moving. Another heard about me from a mutual friend and brought soup and fruit and Hanukkah gelt. I felt truly blessed.
In the whole process of dealing with my predicament, strangers, as well as friends, were kind to me. I had another experience of having to let go and let others take care of me. I had to do my own part, but I had an important lesson in grace – receiving from and trusting in what is much greater than myself.
Not being raised a Methodist, I only knew of “grace” as something you say before meals. I didn’t learn the real meaning until I was in seminary: my first “G.” Being wrapped in grace, I could let go of some of my anxious self-concern. I was not alone in an indifferent universe.
From this I could respond with much gratitude: my second “G.” I have heard preachers talk about “cultivating an attitude of gratitude.” For me it was simply what flowed from feeling I belonged to a world of acceptance and grace, no “effort” on my part required. I only needed to have my eyes open to it. Saul, who became the apostle Paul, had to be struck blind to see and helpless to receive from his “enemies,” but he teaches us from his experience.
Thanks to my friend, I met Uber drivers who were immigrants, grateful to be here, yet concerned about America’s future. They were mostly humble and not materialistic. One was Bangladeshi and distressed for his family who are still there. He took comfort from being part of the Bangladeshi community here. I followed a strong urge to give him an “extra” tip to share with his community. That’s my third “G”: giving.
I didn’t feel generous. I wished I had more money with me. Giving was simply coming from fellow-feeling, not wanting to be virtuous.
I believe if we are not to feed our own ego, the three “G”s need to be in this order: Grace, the experience of giving up the illusion of control and finding gifts beyond our expectations; Gratitude, which flows naturally from the experience of grace; and Giving, which flows naturally from gratitude, which in turn opens us to fellow-feeling with others, human and non-human alike, a “Righteous circle” that feeds into itself. Garbage becomes Gold.