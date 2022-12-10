My View: Consumerism and surveillance go hand-in-hand

A half a century ago, when I was a college student, I was, to paraphrase Oscar Wilde, more than willing to give anyone who would listen the benefit of my inexperience. It was the ‘70s, and I wrote an essay for the school newspaper about the impending year of 1984.

My point was that George Orwell got it wrong when he wrote that big government would control our lives. I argued that the goofs who ran the Post Office and paid $800 for a toilet seat couldn’t possibly get that organized. We have more to fear from Madison Avenue than from Pennsylvania Avenue. It was the salesmen and hucksters that would manipulate us and influence our thoughts and actions.

I admit now that I underestimated Washington. Edward Snowden, a hero to some and a villain to others, proved that our government was spying on us. Those in charge testified before Congress that no such programs existed. They lied.

No, we shouldn’t trust the government, but they are amateurs compared to the people who want to sell us sneakers and toasters. Who could have foreseen that Google, Amazon, Facebook and Twitter would transform us into a nation of mindless consumers? The hot commodity of U.S. capitalism is not steel or oil or Barbie dolls; it is you. The cliché is true: Data is power. Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and the other modern-day robber barons have taken surveillance to a level Orwell never imagined.

A smart cookie from Harvard named Shoshana Zuboff coined the phrase “surveillance capitalism” to describe the new world order. She has sounded the alarm that, while democracy slept, a small group of T-shirt-wearing billionaires has stolen our freedom and all but crushed our privacy.

Zuboff warns that these guys have collected all kinds of data that is “about us but not for us.” In her words, Google always knows where you are and what you think. Facebook has cataloged your opinions, friends, preferences, buying habits – and just about every other facet of your life. Its servers are packed with behavioral data that through sophisticated algorithms can figure out what you want and think before you do. It is beyond Orwellian.

And we are all complicit in surrendering our constitutional right to privacy. We equip our homes with cameras and listening devices. We happily give up personal data to get the best prices at the supermarket. We post on Facebook where we are having lunch, our future vacation plans and our opinion on just about everything.

And some of the new devices are frightening; I saw a commercial the other day for some new watch that will tell you when you are ovulating or whether you are doing the breaststroke or the butterfly. Personally, I am more likely to ovulate than I am to be involved in competitive swimming, but I don’t want my wristwatch to know that much about me.

I have heard many people relate that they will be talking about taking a vacation and suddenly messages about travel deals will pop up on their phone. Google has admitted that it, at times, was listening in on customers. (They claim they stopped the practice.) And you cannot be certain that the tiny little camera on your laptop isn’t looking at you.

So, as you do your seasonal shopping, keep in mind that some algorithm has already predicted where you will shop, what you will buy and for whom you will buy it. Happy holidays!