My View: Connections renewed in my sisters’ embrace

I walked into the grocery story today and my winter sneakers felt odd. They were on the wrong feet. I thought what a hilarious story to tell my sisters. Of course, I would add how I hid myself behind a cart to change them over. However, it will be a while.
Kathleen and Rosemarie, aka Kay and Rosie, are 86 and 84. They are the two oldest of five daughters in our family. One sister has passed on and one lives out of town. We don’t get together much but we keep in touch. Yesterday we saw one another for the first time in nearly two years. It was a three-hour festival of love and laughter.
What I realized on my ride home was the wonderful gift of humor we share. Every sentence spoken during our visit was awarded by laughter. I think at times we try to outdo one another with stories. Rosie is particularly good at saying outrageous things that rile us up. Kay is quieter and the one who blushes the most.
Kay still works, sometimes full days, at a senior complex. She handles the office and door, which at times has concerned me. Despite visitors not always being kind, she is terrific at getting the rules across.
At a height below 5 feet, she sports red hair. Rosie lives a quieter life and has a boyfriend. She keeps busy and soon will be making more than 300 pierogi for her family holidays. Italian and Polish fare often graced my mother’s table.
Our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren refer to us as the OGs. That’s fine with me when I consider the alternative.
My sisters and I have renewed a relationship that had often been neglected. Not that it was a purposeful thing but because we followed different paths. Distance, jobs, children, husbands and life in general got in the way. I was only 8 years old when the three oldest were married within one year. My mother’s house grew very quiet. I recall feeling lonely.
The years have seen many new babies, baptisms, graduations, showers, weddings, grandchildren, more weddings and great grandchildren. In late 2019 we attended two weddings for my parents’ great-grandchildren.
The three of us sat together, danced together and drank. We have photographs from one of the photo booths that I keep on my refrigerator. And, in each one we are laughing, not merely smiling.
It has been a tremendous reawakening for me. I have missed my sisters. We are learning one another all over again. We like to shop at the same stores. Through Covid we shared what to freeze and for how long. We watch similar television shows and read as well.
We have discovered that even though we each think we cook like our mother, our style and ingredients are a bit different. However, we do still enjoy the many foods that fed us around the big holiday table in my parents’ dining room. My memories will always be different because while they were creating their families, I was simply growing up.
Through the years, for whatever reason, we did not share certain situations. When unknown past events are revealed, sometimes it evokes sadness. We missed opportunities to console or congratulate.
For right now, we have become open books. Our love is palpable. It’s in every tight embrace, especially when we part. They are the mirrors in which I catch a glimpse of my own reflection.