My View: Connections renewed in my sisters’ embrace

Our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren refer to us as the OGs. That’s fine with me when I consider the alternative.

My sisters and I have renewed a relationship that had often been neglected. Not that it was a purposeful thing but because we followed different paths. Distance, jobs, children, husbands and life in general got in the way. I was only 8 years old when the three oldest were married within one year. My mother’s house grew very quiet. I recall feeling lonely.

The years have seen many new babies, baptisms, graduations, showers, weddings, grandchildren, more weddings and great grandchildren. In late 2019 we attended two weddings for my parents’ great-grandchildren.

The three of us sat together, danced together and drank. We have photographs from one of the photo booths that I keep on my refrigerator. And, in each one we are laughing, not merely smiling.

It has been a tremendous reawakening for me. I have missed my sisters. We are learning one another all over again. We like to shop at the same stores. Through Covid we shared what to freeze and for how long. We watch similar television shows and read as well.