My View: Compassion rekindles our shared humanity

One recent morning I called the E-ZPass customer support line to resolve improper fines on my account. I know that E-ZPass New York has had a lot of technical problems lately, and they have been in the news. I expected a protracted tangle of a fight.

I called early in the morning, but still had to wait 25 minutes to talk to a human – this after wading through a confusing menu of options. Finally, “Donna” answered the call. Though it was only 8:30 a.m., she sounded tired, defensive and beat down.

I could have been just one more angry customer, starting her day off dumping my own toxic stress. I’ve been that customer, and once got into an ugly shouting match with an insurance representative as I was stranded with a flat tire on the Thruway with cars whizzing by, an interaction I’m still ashamed of.

But not this time. I imagined who she was, maybe a single mom with child care problems, with a crappy car that needed brakes. Now, she was a fellow human, just trying to get through her day as I was.

I spoke calmly and slowly. I used her name. I put a smile in my voice. I could hear some of the defensiveness leave her. She wanted to help me. And she did – fines gone and tolls paid. I thanked her and wished her a good day.