My View: Compassion rekindles our shared humanity

One recent morning I called the E-ZPass customer support line to resolve improper fines on my account. I know that E-ZPass New York has had a lot of technical problems lately, and they have been in the news. I expected a protracted tangle of a fight.
I called early in the morning, but still had to wait 25 minutes to talk to a human – this after wading through a confusing menu of options. Finally, “Donna” answered the call. Though it was only 8:30 a.m., she sounded tired, defensive and beat down.
I could have been just one more angry customer, starting her day off dumping my own toxic stress. I’ve been that customer, and once got into an ugly shouting match with an insurance representative as I was stranded with a flat tire on the Thruway with cars whizzing by, an interaction I’m still ashamed of.
But not this time. I imagined who she was, maybe a single mom with child care problems, with a crappy car that needed brakes. Now, she was a fellow human, just trying to get through her day as I was.
I spoke calmly and slowly. I used her name. I put a smile in my voice. I could hear some of the defensiveness leave her. She wanted to help me. And she did – fines gone and tolls paid. I thanked her and wished her a good day.
I have been reading a book about childhood adversity called “The Deepest Well.” In it, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris talks about adverse childhood experiences (the ACE score) and how those early traumatic events can leave deep scars and manifest in your body as illness and dysfunction.
Most people have had one or two such traumatic events. Some of us (myself included) have had many. ACEs (as measured by the CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences Study) include physical, verbal or sexual abuse, losing a parent, physical or emotional neglect, verbal abuse, having a parent who is mentally ill, having a family member in jail, having a mother who is a victim of domestic violence or experiencing the divorce of parents.
Contrary to popular belief, these ACEs are not limited to low-income or minority households. According to the study, “childhood trauma was very common, even in employed white middle-class, college-educated people with great health insurance.”
So, a lot of us have had ACEs. In fact, “two thirds of the 17,000 people in the ACE Study had an ACE score of at least one – 87 percent of those – had more than one.” As a result, many of us live in a constant state of fight or flight and, untreated, can take it out on others, or more likely, ourselves.
I had this in mind as I spoke to Donna. And while I had no reason to think she had experienced trauma, being on the end of the E-ZPass help line must be incredibly stressful.
Using that mindset of compassion and benefit of the doubt is something I’d like to carry with me – an awareness of my fellow human’s brokenness, our common humanity and deep-down desire for connection.