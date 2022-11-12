My View: Compassion is much better than comparison

There is something we all do, mostly to our own detriment. It is comparing ourselves to others. Comparisons, as I see them, go in two directions – upward and downward.

We compare ourselves to those we deem to be smarter, more attractive, more talented, who seem to have it all together. That makes us feel inadequate and inferior.

An example of this is when we visit other people’s homes that always seem neater and in better shape than our own, which seems messy and in need of a good fixing up. Of course, we forget that the person we are visiting may have spent a lot of time fixing and cleaning theirs in preparation for our arrival. That may not be the real way they live on a daily basis. And then we do the exact same thing when we have people visit our home. It is a charade, and not one that makes us feel good about ourselves. Even worse, it provokes one of the seven deadly sins – envy.

Or we can compare ourselves to those to whom we feel superior. We might view ourselves as master gardeners, savvy investors, skilled artists, have our weight under control or in better physical shape. Then we feel pride, yet another one of the seven deadly sins. How do we get out from under all of this?

The well-known poem "Desiderata," written by Max Ehrmann in 1927, is a font of wisdom. One of its lines says, “If you compare yourself to others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.”

Wise words indeed, but I think there is something deeper going on here.

Comparisons separate us from others. Everything becomes us vs. them. We lose sight of our common humanity. We forget that we are all small boats trying to navigate our way through the vicissitudes of life.

An old Breton fisherman’s prayer says, “Dear God, be good to me; the sea is so wide and my boat is so small.” In life, we all experience setbacks, disappointments, hurts, suffering and tragic losses. Quite simply, we need to be closer to each other, not to be separate from each other. We are all in this together.

In her wonderful new book "Atlas of the Heart," author Brené Brown helps to find freedom from feeling envy and jealousy, two negative feelings that can trap us when we engage in comparisons. She offers an understanding of two other feelings – admiration and reverence. Here, too, we see ourselves in relationship to others, but in a healthy way that can help us to be better persons and grow stronger. No deadly sins involved here.

Brown sees admiration as the feeling that occurs when someone or something inspires us – a person whose kindness or wisdom we admire, a beautiful sunset or work of art. She sees admiration leading us to want to become better people.

Reverence goes a step further and is often associated with faith, worship and veneration. We revere persons of deep faith, such as Mother Teresa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and the Dalai Lama. We are drawn to and desire a connection with those whom we revere.

This brings us to one of the great teachings of all faiths – compassion for others. When we experience compassion – the opposite really of comparison – we feel a connection to and deep concern for the well-being of others. We feel one with them and are motived to help relieve their suffering.

There is no us and them. There is just us.