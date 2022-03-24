My View: Coming to terms with senior moments

I thought about some new venture or way of establishing a legacy that people would look back and say: “Wasn’t he great? And he did it in his 80s!” I thought of other octogenarians who made their mark late in life. The only one that came to mind was the aerial artist Karl Wallenda. His mark was an unceremonious splat. But, at 73, he wasn’t an octogenarian. Perhaps those few more years of experience was all he needed.

Others tell incredible stories of heroism or feats of strength to their grandchildren. My paternal grandfather was especially gifted in that regard. His story about tobogganing down a mountain, ducking his head as he expertly steered under and between the wheels of a passing train, and continuing to the bottom while his friends looked on in awe, was just one of his many stories. And we kids believed him! We loved his stories. Maybe that’s what I should be – a storyteller. But that’s a special gift that few of us possess, a gift I simply cannot claim.