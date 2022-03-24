My View: Coming to terms with senior moments

People told me about growing old. Most of them said, “Avoid it at all costs.” But some said, “Embrace it.” I’ll go with that crowd – well, they used to be a crowd, now most of them are looking up at the grass.
It’s embarrassing to forget, midsentence, the point you were so emphatically trying to make, and it certainly doesn’t give the impression that you know what you’re talking about. That happens more often than I care to admit. Trying to gloss over what you’ve forgotten just makes it worse. A phrase I use a lot these days is: “I just lost my train of thought.” The trouble is, that train left before I even started talking.
I’ve found that my friends are much like my computer. They supply the words that come slowly in my speech and auto-correct when I use the wrong one, keeping the conversation moving smoothly.
But, it’s not all bad. Senior discounts are automatic and people almost always insist on carrying things to my car. Ladies offer their seat and open doors for me – can you beat that?
I don’t mention that I can still walk around the block unassisted. I’ve practically been ordered to stay off ladders and, God forbid, go on the roof. But, it’s fun once in a while to say, “When I was on the roof today …” Of course, they’re onto that little joke. Forget somebody’s birthday? That once was grounds for divorce – now it’s cute. The poor old coot couldn’t remember what month it is.
I thought about some new venture or way of establishing a legacy that people would look back and say: “Wasn’t he great? And he did it in his 80s!” I thought of other octogenarians who made their mark late in life. The only one that came to mind was the aerial artist Karl Wallenda. His mark was an unceremonious splat. But, at 73, he wasn’t an octogenarian. Perhaps those few more years of experience was all he needed.
Others tell incredible stories of heroism or feats of strength to their grandchildren. My paternal grandfather was especially gifted in that regard. His story about tobogganing down a mountain, ducking his head as he expertly steered under and between the wheels of a passing train, and continuing to the bottom while his friends looked on in awe, was just one of his many stories. And we kids believed him! We loved his stories. Maybe that’s what I should be – a storyteller. But that’s a special gift that few of us possess, a gift I simply cannot claim.
More seriously, my abilities are greatly diminished. I’m not always aware of my reduced strength and stamina until I get involved in something that once was easy. And it’s not just physical things; concentration on rapid conversation becomes more difficult. If they would just slow down a bit, I know my wit would astound them. Often, hours after a conversation, I’ll think of what I should have said – things that would have made my point and scored great success as a debater.
Most of my accomplishments now are in daydreams. You would be surprised at the things I can do while drowsing off in my recliner. I have saved a starving world, visited other planets, and flown to far away galaxies while the world watched through the new James Webb space telescope. Ah, the possibilities are endless.
I’m no longer bogged down by the confines of reality. Eyes closing, I feel myself drifting again. Someone, somewhere, needs my help. Zzzzz ...