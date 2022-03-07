My View: Column gives rise to a fast friendship

The request seemed straightforward enough: an invitation to connect on LinkedIn. Though the person reaching out was quite young, I assumed she was simply building her network along with her career. I smiled, recalling when I had begun a similar journey. I clicked “accept” and got back to my project. Within minutes, I had a new message.
“Dr. Keech was my grandfather,” my new connection wrote. “My mother saw your article about him in this morning’s paper. It touched her deeply, and she would like to speak with you.”
Unearthing the “time capsule” that charted my college years was the action that gave rise to this virtual conversation. An essay in a box of long forgotten memories had reminded me of a favorite English professor’s appreciation of my writing, and his encouragement that I continue to refine my craft. Regret in not having done so was the catalyst for my commitment to honor Dr. Keech’s memory in some tangible form. The fact that the My View column was seen by his family was more than I had hoped for.
I offered my contact information and said that I’d be happy to connect by whatever means she preferred. We spoke the following afternoon.
“Selene, this is Amy. James Keech was my dad.”
Amy went on to tell me that a neighbor had first seen the column and called her mom. Her mom called her and shared the story. Separate readings, many tears and the upside of social media were the alchemy that brought us together.
Covid-19 arrived on the heels of my job elimination – a double whammy in the domain of uncha…
We chatted for some time and found much common ground. Lunch seemed to be a logical next step.
I arrived at the restaurant before Amy. But a short time later she rounded the corner, arms laden with the mementos she had promised to share.
I brought a copy of the essay that started it all.
We remained at the table long after the dishes were cleared and methodically pored over the collection. In addition to a copy of the beautiful eulogy Amy’s brother, David, had written for their dad, and the program from his memorial service, Amy had brought a Shutterfly-type album that she had assembled as a gift to her parents. It chronicled the lives of family members – her mom and dad early in their marriage, enjoying the company of colleagues from the SUNY Buffalo State English Department, Amy and her brother at various stages, and the next generation – all frozen in time.
Amy’s father had also compiled a book of stories that he had written. They were mostly about fly-fishing, a passion he enjoyed throughout his life. It afforded me the opportunity to see him in a different light and to appreciate his impressive talent as a writer.
That book began with a tender inscription. The text was interspersed with photos – a few from the period that paralleled my college years, but more from the decades that followed. Peering at those images reminded me of a scene from the movie “Hook.”
After a long separation, one of the “Lost Boys” probed Robin Williams’ face intently, and finally said, “Oh, there you are, Peter!”
Similarly, I gazed at photos that weren’t immediately recognizable, but soon realized that despite the many intervening years, the kind eyes and gentle smile of the man I remembered remained the same.
Amy gave me the copies she had made and suggested that I borrow the album and book of fishing stories.
“It will ensure we get together again,” she said with a smile.
We toasted to an unexpected friendship, the seed of which was planted many years ago.