My View: Coloring with pigments of my imagination

Next month will mark 10 years since I retired from teaching (and wrote my first “My View”). This decade of opportunities of my life has been different from what either of my parents (Mom dying at 59, Dad working until 86) had the chance to experience.

“How can I look back?” I wondered, and then thought, “Why not imagine the decade as an enormous three-dimensional wall mural?” Without words, I can illustrate rather than explain.

Even though I’m not an artist, I could show the sweep of this decade with washes of color. This imaginary project is one anyone could try, using any unit of time as the focus. I invite you to visualize my effort, and then imagine one of your own.

I begin by seeing long lean lines of every color, reflecting parts of my life that were absent when my weeks were devoted to work, errands, laundry. These colors, harmonious together, are projects that eased themselves through the now open door of “choice.”

For example, a turquoise line glistens, becoming fatter and thinner as it stretches horizontally all the way across my mural, representing explorations with my camera. Before retiring, photography (begun in 2010) was a sometimes thing, but in this decade, it has morphed into a constant, ever-changing presence.