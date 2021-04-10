My View: Coloring with pigments of my imagination

Next month will mark 10 years since I retired from teaching (and wrote my first “My View”). This decade of opportunities of my life has been different from what either of my parents (Mom dying at 59, Dad working until 86) had the chance to experience.
“How can I look back?” I wondered, and then thought, “Why not imagine the decade as an enormous three-dimensional wall mural?” Without words, I can illustrate rather than explain.
Even though I’m not an artist, I could show the sweep of this decade with washes of color. This imaginary project is one anyone could try, using any unit of time as the focus. I invite you to visualize my effort, and then imagine one of your own.
I begin by seeing long lean lines of every color, reflecting parts of my life that were absent when my weeks were devoted to work, errands, laundry. These colors, harmonious together, are projects that eased themselves through the now open door of “choice.”
For example, a turquoise line glistens, becoming fatter and thinner as it stretches horizontally all the way across my mural, representing explorations with my camera. Before retiring, photography (begun in 2010) was a sometimes thing, but in this decade, it has morphed into a constant, ever-changing presence.
The imaginary mural easily becomes three-dimensional, with blobs (showing miscalculations) and gems (representing dazzling connections with people, places, music) speckling it. Muted shades of textured lavender linger in the corners, giving place to the deaths during this decade.
My imaginary mural is anchored by a broad weaving, representing aspects of my life that continued to change. Although the weaving starts out with all yarns and hemp of similar hues, subtle adjustments occur. Foods, people, activities came in, went out. Picture that weaving gaining various ribbons, my new experiences.
Instead of grading papers, or preparing to teach a class, I explored. Travel is shown through a braid that looped in and out of my 120 months, as I adventured by car, train, plane, boat. The weaving of my decade could even be decorated with postage stamps, as my love of staying in touch increased while far away.
Distinct beginnings and endings of major projects have their place on this mural in the form of stairs – starting low, with broad horizontals, becoming steeper and narrower as I made progress, the top landing impressive, with a gentle slide for descent. A decade’s worth of accomplishments tested my stamina, and required strength. Complicated wooden planks of these stairs give testimony to what got finished. The whoosh of the slide – happy dismounts after projects’ completions.
For this pandemic year, I mentally drape a dense doubled-up mesh over much of the mural’s farthest right side. This year’s opaque solitude has taken so much away, especially clarity about the future. But there is an opening in the mesh, revealing a perfect blue sky, with startlingly clouds, untouched by the pandemic. This year introduced me to the outdoors, in all seasons. Without it, nature would have remained a blur seen only through my car’s windshield.
Where will your mural end? Mine concludes with a sprinkle of glitter, representing my wholehearted appreciation of the Buffalo & Erie County public libraries, for all they did to assist us during this pandemic. And yes, to welcome the decade ahead, there is a broad open space, leaving room for something new.