My View: Color Me Happy when we reconnect

Fisher-Price produced books and cassette tapes and Hallmark made greeting cards. I’ll never forget a trip to FAO Schwarz in New York City with my two sons when we saw the books and tapes on the shelf. Color Me Happy was syndicated for a while and appeared in other newspapers around the country. Those were the days of creating proposals and living on tuna casseroles.

Throughout the years I tried to stay true to what I felt was the essence of Color Me Happy. It was all about not letting life’s small joys pass you by. It celebrated something positive, no matter how small, every day.

It is gratifying to hear from people today who remember cutting the cartoons out of The News and collecting them. They’ve yellowed on refrigerators, in lockers, desktops, bulletin boards, and on computers. They were in classrooms, offices, mailed in letters, and even colored in. And 6,500 cartoons later, in 2004, I retired the panel.

Doing artwork that is positive and inspirational is something I still do.

I fell in love with images after teaching high school photography. I combine words with my own photographic images on the computer to keep the positivity going. You could find me at local art festivals with my artwork before Covid hit.