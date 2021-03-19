My View: Color Me Happy when we reconnect

Kudos to Peter Simon, who wrote in this column that he had the best job working at The Buffalo News.
I too had a great job working for The News, only I worked from home creating 25 cartoons every month for 25 years.
Five days a week my single-panel cartoon, Color Me Happy, appeared in the paper. Peter lived down the street and he was kind enough to deliver them every month.
Flash back to the 1970s. I was a young, enthusiastic, determined mom who would sketch ideas in the basement on an old ping-pong table. Serenaded by the washing machine, while my son took his nap, these ideas evolved into cartoons. In 1978, I made my Color Me Happy pitch to Murray Light, then editor of The News. He liked them and gave me my start.
On Jan. 1, 1979, Color Me Happy debuted as a daily single panel. A baby held his bottle, “Color Me Happy when I toast in the New Year.” Quickly I learned to carry pen and paper wherever I went. Those were the days before cellphones. I was learning what it meant to work on deadline.
Some ideas came from family and friends, but I had to get in the habit of noticing the little things that were happening around me. My poor husband said everyone at his work knew what was going on at our house.
In the ’80s, Color Me Happy came out of the panel and onto products.
Fisher-Price produced books and cassette tapes and Hallmark made greeting cards. I’ll never forget a trip to FAO Schwarz in New York City with my two sons when we saw the books and tapes on the shelf. Color Me Happy was syndicated for a while and appeared in other newspapers around the country. Those were the days of creating proposals and living on tuna casseroles.
Throughout the years I tried to stay true to what I felt was the essence of Color Me Happy. It was all about not letting life’s small joys pass you by. It celebrated something positive, no matter how small, every day.
It is gratifying to hear from people today who remember cutting the cartoons out of The News and collecting them. They’ve yellowed on refrigerators, in lockers, desktops, bulletin boards, and on computers. They were in classrooms, offices, mailed in letters, and even colored in. And 6,500 cartoons later, in 2004, I retired the panel.
Doing artwork that is positive and inspirational is something I still do.
I fell in love with images after teaching high school photography. I combine words with my own photographic images on the computer to keep the positivity going. You could find me at local art festivals with my artwork before Covid hit.
After a year of living with Covid, I am dealing with a knee that won’t bend. It is a result of fracturing my knee while walking last fall. Now more than ever I must keep looking for my own Color Me Happy moments. I must keep that positivity going.