My View: College grading takes some unscholarly turns

These days, some still think we should be grading on a bell curve. Others say we should be helping minority and first generation college students, which I perceive to be telling us to go easier on the grading.

Say a student wants to be a political science or geology some other major. Admissions to college departments tend to occur after the sophomore year, and often require a 3.0 (B) or so average for admission.

Imagine a student who has difficulty adjusting to college, or one who through poor advisement, freshman overwhelm or sloth, gets a few low grades. To compensate for an F, a student must get an A in a retake or a different course just to bring the first grade up to a C. Imagine students with some low, early school career grades, and you might start to see the scope of the problem.