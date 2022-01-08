My View: College grading takes some unscholarly turns

On my first day teaching at a university, I was called into my boss’ office. He was an aging white hipster who wore a dashiki to work every day.
“I want you to give out lots of A’s. If you give out lots of A’s, we’ll get lots of students. If we get lots of students, the department will get lots of money. Do I make myself clear?”
“Crystal.”
I rationalized. I was teaching seniors and grad students. If they made it this far, they must be pretty good.
A few years later, the guy in the dashiki got canned. I was called into his boss’ office.
“We think you’re doing a great job … ”
“Thank you very much.”
“ … but you’re giving out too many A’s.”
“But the other guy said … ”
“He’s not here anymore.”
I spent a lot of my early career years walking around, saying, “What I should have said was … ” A few years later, I related the above story to Rev. John Tumulty, a great English professor at Niagara University.
“Well, you know what I would have said, Dan. 'They get A’s ‘cause I’m a helluva teacher!' ”
These days, some still think we should be grading on a bell curve. Others say we should be helping minority and first generation college students, which I perceive to be telling us to go easier on the grading.
Say a student wants to be a political science or geology some other major. Admissions to college departments tend to occur after the sophomore year, and often require a 3.0 (B) or so average for admission.
Imagine a student who has difficulty adjusting to college, or one who through poor advisement, freshman overwhelm or sloth, gets a few low grades. To compensate for an F, a student must get an A in a retake or a different course just to bring the first grade up to a C. Imagine students with some low, early school career grades, and you might start to see the scope of the problem.
The Education Department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison required a 3.6 average for admission. I fought to get some students who failed to get the 3.6 at Madison into our program at UW-Green Bay. My reasoning included my perception that the 4.0 “scholars” did not always make the best teachers. Sometimes, students who experience a little difficulty along the way have to discover other ways to learn, and in so doing better understand what their students are going through and thus become better teachers.
So here’s the rub. There are thousands of students in colleges and universities today who go to school for two years or more, get C’s and the occasional D or F and can’t get admitted to college and university departments because they don’t have a 3.0 or so.
Senior professors who teach upper-level courses tend to prefer classes with fewer students. On the one hand, untenured junior professors and adjunct professors are sometimes pressured, or at least encouraged by supervisors, to inflate grades to keep admissions numbers up and help “nontraditional” students. Then, on the other hand, they are told not to give out so many B’s and A’s.
We shouldn’t have it both ways.
In a different context, America’s Nobel Laureate, Bob Dylan might have said it best. “Oxford town in the afternoon … somebody better investigate soon.”