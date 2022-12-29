My View: Cold weather has nurtured a warm Buffalo heart

Sometimes, I worry that I yell “Go Bills!” too much. Just the other day there was a baby in a stroller wearing a Bills hat and I yelled it at the baby. The baby didn’t verbally reciprocate my unifying slogan, but I could see it in his smile. He loves Josh Allen just as much as I do.

When I am away from Buffalo, I am so eager to defend it. I desperately want everyone to understand the feeling of sponge candy molasses sticking to your back of your teeth. How the air downtown smells like Cheerios courtesy of the General Mills factory. How wings are just wings, no adjective required. Above all else, I want people to understand what it means to circle the wagons with the Bills mafia.

When my mother was in her late 20s, she bartended at Founding Fathers Pub in downtown Buffalo. She met her best friends while bartending during the Bills games. They started off as pub regulars, who quickly warmed to my mother and her eagerness to provide them with Sam Adams. When you are all rooting for the same team, no one is ever really a stranger. The Bills fans she met at Founding Fathers would eventually become friends that she would run marathons with and hike the Grand Canyon with.

My mother loved Jim Kelly as much as I love Josh Allen. She watched as the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls under Jim Kelly’s reign, and despaired as they lost every single one. That’s not something you can easily shake off. Instead, you hand the weight of it to your sons and daughters and ask them if they understand how hard it was to carry.

Enough with the melodrama, critics will say, it’s just football. The quarterback will pick up the football again, make another play, and move on. But it’s not just football, is it? Humor me as I argue that the Bills fanbase is one of the most genuine communities a Buffalonian, or anyone, can be a part of. It is a conglomerate of people who dare to believe in their ice-cold city. It is neighbors and strangers spreading kindness like sidewalk salt.

I feared that growing up in Buffalo would turn me into a cold person. Forgive my Western New York dramatics, but I was born in a frozen tundra and raised in an igloo. I spent my mornings before middle school playing hockey on the ice rink my father built in the front yard. I slathered my face with Vaseline to prevent frostbite when I went sledding at Chestnut Ridge. I learned how to dodge potholes on Elmwood like the extreme sport that it is, and then parallel park on Cleveland Avenue while the frost on my windshield was still thawing. There were lessons written in that windshield frost, I’m sure of it.

I adore the snow, but I am not built for it. I have low iron, poor circulation, and my fingers glow an iridescent white when the temperature dips below 30 degrees. I worried my poor circulation would extend to my beating heart.

I realize now what an illogical fear this was. You have to be warm when you are born in the cold, for that is the only way to survive. Something sweltering has to counteract the ever-persistent lake effect. The warmth of Buffalonians is strong enough to do that 10 times over.

It’s having your neighbor shovel your driveway without being asked. Crying when the Bubble Man of Allentown passed away. Buying Tim Hortons for the car behind you in the drive thru.

I don’t think I yell “Go Bills!” enough to account for the amount of warmth that this city has given me.