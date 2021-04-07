My View: Coaches provide lessons for living

Throughout our lives, participation in sports provides us with challenges, enjoyment, learning to be part of a team and the importance of sportsmanship. We bask in the exhilaration of our individual achievements along with team wins and celebrations, while also striving to bounce back from failures and disappointments determined to come back even stronger.
Part and parcel of the sporting scene is the role of coaches. I look back with fondness and gratitude on all of the coaches I’ve had in little league baseball, high school baseball and cross-country, and even the player-coaches on my adult softball teams.
In competitive sports the goal is always to win. But the most distinguishing attributes of a successful coach, especially at the youth, high school and college level, are the abilities to truly connect with the ones being coached and enabling them to grow and mature as persons of character.
Coaches will freely give of their precious time to guide their young charges, solely out of their love of kids and the sport they coach. Aside from being in charge for a few years on a coed softball team, I have never been a coach. But I have taught religious education for many years and have found the time I spend with “my” kids to be so enriching and rewarding.
While growing up, our parents and teachers are the main influences that guide us and shape our values and behavior. But as an added dimension, coaches and other mentors of young people such as scout leaders can offer different, fun and varied perspectives that youngsters can appreciate and embrace in order to become more well-rounded as they grow and mature.
As a kid and high school student I tended to be shy and introverted, and my involvement with the baseball, cross-country and track teams helped me to come out of my shell somewhat. I’m ever grateful to the teammates and coaches with whom I competed and had fun along the way.
Two men in particular greatly helped me during my formative years in the 1970s: Mike Monflueto, my cross-country coach at Bishop Fallon High School, and Mike Diggins, my cross-country and track coach at Bishop Turner.
At Fallon, the cross-country team was small and largely lacking in talent. But Coach Monflueto was as dedicated, positive and encouraging as he could be, and his mentorship and influence profoundly boosted my self-confidence and determination to better myself as a runner and person. Of all the awards and trophies I’ve acquired over the years, the only one I’ve kept is a “Coaches Award” trophy that he himself paid for and brought to my house to show his appreciation for me.
When Fallon closed after my junior year in 1975, I went to Turner to finish my senior year. Little did I know how lucky I would be to have Diggins as my coach, and I only came to fully appreciate his extraordinary commitment and selfless leadership many years after I’d graduated.
Coach Diggins drove our team to meets all over the state in his own car, giving up entire weekends for the sake of his boys. Diggins was himself an outstanding runner and was inducted into the WNY Running Hall of Fame. But most of all, his example showed us how to live our lives.