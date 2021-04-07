My View: Coaches provide lessons for living

As a kid and high school student I tended to be shy and introverted, and my involvement with the baseball, cross-country and track teams helped me to come out of my shell somewhat. I’m ever grateful to the teammates and coaches with whom I competed and had fun along the way.

Two men in particular greatly helped me during my formative years in the 1970s: Mike Monflueto, my cross-country coach at Bishop Fallon High School, and Mike Diggins, my cross-country and track coach at Bishop Turner.

At Fallon, the cross-country team was small and largely lacking in talent. But Coach Monflueto was as dedicated, positive and encouraging as he could be, and his mentorship and influence profoundly boosted my self-confidence and determination to better myself as a runner and person. Of all the awards and trophies I’ve acquired over the years, the only one I’ve kept is a “Coaches Award” trophy that he himself paid for and brought to my house to show his appreciation for me.

When Fallon closed after my junior year in 1975, I went to Turner to finish my senior year. Little did I know how lucky I would be to have Diggins as my coach, and I only came to fully appreciate his extraordinary commitment and selfless leadership many years after I’d graduated.

Coach Diggins drove our team to meets all over the state in his own car, giving up entire weekends for the sake of his boys. Diggins was himself an outstanding runner and was inducted into the WNY Running Hall of Fame. But most of all, his example showed us how to live our lives.