My View: Coach instilled magic of proving doubters wrong

Being a dreamer isn't enough, though, he explained. There are countless dreamers in the world who accomplish nothing. The next step is to make big sacrifices, and work harder than you ever have in your life, in order to make those dreams come true.

Coach then introduced PTA, which at the time meant the Parent Teacher Association. But this PTA was entirely different. It stood for Pain, Torture and Agony. And it was the most intense weightlifting program I'd ever seen.

I embraced PTA with a passion, and I started to build upon whatever slight amount of muscle I had at the time. After one fervid workout, I actually had to leave the weight room and go into the locker room and vomit.

And while throughout the years Foyle coached so many outstanding players, for all of my efforts I would never become one of them. Not even close. But for the home opener of my senior year, I found myself out on the field, on a Friday night under the lights, and playing for my school. That was all that mattered. I had made my dream come true.

Eventually, I also became a coach. I started coaching nearly 40 years ago, and currently run the boys’ basketball program at a small Catholic high school in South Carolina.