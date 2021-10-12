My View: Coach instilled magic of proving doubters wrong

When I was a child, it seemed that the world had endless possibilities. Adults would ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I'd tell them I wanted be an astronaut, or president, or center fielder for the Yankees. And they would pat me on the head, give me words of encouragement and send me on my way.
But as I entered adolescence, the message I got from those around me seemed to drastically change. It felt like everywhere I turned I would hear, “You can't do that because you aren't good enough! You can't be that because you're not smart enough! You can't have that because you don't have enough talent!”
Then one day at school I went to a meeting for prospective members of the football team and heard Joe Foyle, longtime coach at Lancaster High School and eventual inductee into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, speak for the first time.
Realistically the chance that I could play football at Lancaster was slim to none, as I was – so well-described in the movie "Rudy" – "Five-foot nothin', a hundred-nothin' and ain't got but a speck a' talent."
But what I heard that day was an entirely new message.
“Be a dreamer," Coach Foyle said. "Imagine yourself out on the field on a Friday night at home. Under the lights. Playing for your school. The band is playing, the cheerleaders are cheering, and your family and classmates are up in the stands. And just imagine how great that would be."
Being a dreamer isn't enough, though, he explained. There are countless dreamers in the world who accomplish nothing. The next step is to make big sacrifices, and work harder than you ever have in your life, in order to make those dreams come true.
Coach then introduced PTA, which at the time meant the Parent Teacher Association. But this PTA was entirely different. It stood for Pain, Torture and Agony. And it was the most intense weightlifting program I'd ever seen.
I embraced PTA with a passion, and I started to build upon whatever slight amount of muscle I had at the time. After one fervid workout, I actually had to leave the weight room and go into the locker room and vomit.
And while throughout the years Foyle coached so many outstanding players, for all of my efforts I would never become one of them. Not even close. But for the home opener of my senior year, I found myself out on the field, on a Friday night under the lights, and playing for my school. That was all that mattered. I had made my dream come true.
Eventually, I also became a coach. I started coaching nearly 40 years ago, and currently run the boys’ basketball program at a small Catholic high school in South Carolina.
We are very strong academically but not known as being a “jock” school. So most of our kids fit the “Rudy” mold. But while they may be lacking in physical talents, our guys have such a love of the game and fierce determination that they are still accomplishing great things.
For example, one young man came to us three years ago weighing 230 pounds and could barely run a lap around the gym. Since then he has lost 80 pounds, is now 150 pounds of lean muscle, and is a starter and co-captain on the varsity.
And these successes that our young men are attaining today are inspired by the lessons I learned so many years ago from Coach Foyle.
“Disregard the naysayers! Be a dreamer! And with great effort and sacrifices you can make those dreams come true!”