My View: Closing on the end with questions and few answers

How does it feel to be 91 years old? Good and bad. It’s a good number to reach, but not so great once there.

When we’re 40 or 50, or even 70 or 80, we can look forward to the next decade. At 90, not so much. Am I scared? Not really, simply because I don’t believe I can die any more than anyone else does at any age. It’s a necessary form of delusion, a defense against the inevitable. Oh, to be 16 again when I had all the answers. Life was comprehensible. Today, I have nothing but questions.

After living over nine decades and still grappling with life’s mysteries and paradoxes, I have some questions about life. For instance, am I a theist, an atheist, an agnostic? I wonder. I ask, why do churches, synagogues and mosques get struck by lightning? Why do children suffer fatal diseases? Why tsunamis?

Deists believe that a Supreme Being created the world, set the laws of physics in motion and then took a hike to the other end of the cosmos. That’s how they reconcile the irreconcilable.

Most of my time is now spent seeing life in the rearview mirror, remembering. There were wonderful years with my late wife, Jeannette, and the joy of having our twin sons, Brian and Perry, who, fortunately, are still with me. Virtually all of my family and friends have vanished. It is almost as though they’ve never existed, as though they’re no more than ghosts who live in my head and haunt my dreams.

Like most everyone near my age, I ask, "Where did it all go? Are we nothing more than captives of Time, the enigmatic 'it' that purges our lives of loved ones and empties our once-crowded world of family and friends? Was the past ever anything more than a dream? An illusion?"

Burt Bacharach asks, “What’s it all about, Alphie?” Peggy Lee echoes, “Is that all there is?”

Today, I wonder about all those emotional events that colored my early life. If they were so important then, why don’t I remember them now? Of course, the wonderful memories of getting married, having children, weddings and birthday celebrations are indelibly stored.

Unfortunately, so are the hurts, slights and grievances. I’ll admit to having many a sleepless night reliving those painful memories and fantasizing a second chance for sweet revenge.

Alas, such thoughts, as well as regrets, are thieves that steal from the little time that is left and diminish us. There comes a time for letting go. After all, if we believe and expect to be forgiven for the pain we’ve inflicted on others, how can we not forgive those who have hurt us. It is the key to achieving at least a measure of inner peace.

So what have I concluded so far? Little, to be sure, except to say no human has ever been able to prove or disprove the existence of a God. This conundrum, and, particularly, the paradoxes of time and space, of the finite and infinite, are proof to me of the presence of a supreme intelligence.

Personally, I can’t reconcile a loving God with the evil in this world, especially since evil seems dominant. Yet, through faith, perhaps blind faith, and intuition, as well, I do believe a divine light infuses our souls, a light manifesting itself as love, the single eternal virtue that binds us in our common humanity and which will ultimately prevail.