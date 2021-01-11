My View: Classic kitchen gadgets keep traditions alive

And then there is the Osterizer. This machine, to explain, is a one-speed blender. While I am pretty certain it was originally used to mix other food items, in our family (pre-marriage) the legend is that the Osterizer was reserved for making whiskey sours – and only whiskey sours. This is probably true since the metal is pitted from what was likely left-on concentrated frozen lemonade.

Again, this is a very ancient kitchen helper, but “still, she persists.” We have to do a little more than simply turn on the machine these days – we say a prayer that it will start. Now the Osterizer is exclusively used to mix spices with water for Italian sausage making, to prevent “hot spots” in the sausage. We always have a laugh when we remember what the Osterizer was really intended to do.

Over the years, I have grown to appreciate certain other newer kitchen “assistants.” According to the online description, my Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is designed to handle a variety of basic tasks. I quote: “The handy “stick” design lets you blend in a pot, bowl, or pitcher. With two speeds, you can handle all your food prep tasks on high or low.”