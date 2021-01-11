My View: Classic kitchen gadgets keep traditions alive

When our mom died in 1998, I inherited a few of her “vintage” kitchen helpers, small appliances that, even today, hold many memories. These are a MixMaster and an Osterizer.
By the late ‘90s these venerable items had already served their time, since Mother was a frequent and excellent cook and baker.
The Mixmaster, for younger readers, is a type of rather primitive food processor. Over time, beaters have been replaced and the stainless steel bowls were upgraded from fragile glass bowls, broken long ago.
The age of this machine is more than 50 years. However, as the famous quote goes: “Still, she persists.” I realize I am personifying a machine, however this old girl is a familiar friend – almost a family member – especially in 2020. While I have to let her rest in between batches lest she overheat, nevertheless any type of cookie dough and frosting come out beautifully smooth. That works for me since I overheat and need a rest, too.
I make sure to “shine her up” before storing this piece of my personal history away for another holiday season. Along with the usefulness of this machine are the cherished memories evoked. One of my favorite recollections is the anise Christmas cookie dough of our beloved and departed friend, Judy. Every time we smell the anise dough mixing I remember the first few years after she died, when the dough was often mixed with lots of tears. Today I smile fondly at the gift of this wonderful legacy recipe.
And then there is the Osterizer. This machine, to explain, is a one-speed blender. While I am pretty certain it was originally used to mix other food items, in our family (pre-marriage) the legend is that the Osterizer was reserved for making whiskey sours – and only whiskey sours. This is probably true since the metal is pitted from what was likely left-on concentrated frozen lemonade.
Again, this is a very ancient kitchen helper, but “still, she persists.” We have to do a little more than simply turn on the machine these days – we say a prayer that it will start. Now the Osterizer is exclusively used to mix spices with water for Italian sausage making, to prevent “hot spots” in the sausage. We always have a laugh when we remember what the Osterizer was really intended to do.
Over the years, I have grown to appreciate certain other newer kitchen “assistants.” According to the online description, my Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender is designed to handle a variety of basic tasks. I quote: “The handy “stick” design lets you blend in a pot, bowl, or pitcher. With two speeds, you can handle all your food prep tasks on high or low.”
True enough. And yes, there is a crack at the bottom of the mixer bowl. So I have to pay more attention these days if there is a liquid. I swiftly remove the liquid from the bowl before there is a leaking mess on my counter.
And so I keep using the old tools, as do other cooks who enjoy creative kitchen work, using treasured recipes and experiencing the joy of cooking.
At some point, I will have to part with my beloved kitchen helpers. I hope that the generation that oversees the moving on of these workmates recalls happy memories of growing up with delicious meals. I also hope that whoever makes these decisions also respects well-made, durable small home appliances that have served so many families so well over so many decades of use.