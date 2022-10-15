My View: Cinnamon pancakes on Sundays evoke childhood memories

On Sunday mornings, in this pointy-roofed, faux-English retreat for survivors of outrageous fortune’s slings and arrows, the most delicious breakfasts are served: sour cream-filled blintzes under strawberry sauce, pancakes smothered in blueberry compote, crisp fragrant bacon, spicy pork sausage, toasted bagels with cream cheese, salty lox and slices of sweet white and purple onions and all manner of eggs.

Or you can order that irresistible treat, a giant cinnamon-covered egg-rich apple pancake at the Original Pancake House in downtown Williamsville. But you must remember to make a reservation or you’re out of luck. And so were we. Our inspiration, it turns out, is shared by half the population of Williamsville. We accept the waiter’s suggestion and order take out.

We fill our wait exactly with a trip down the street to Tim Hortons for two cups of their unparalleled black brew. I swear they put something in it that hypnotizes.

Inhaling the mingled aroma of coffee, cinnamon, and apples, we turn off Main, cross Spring with a view of the Williamsville Watermill and descend Rock Street alongside Glen Park. Once, my then 12-year-old Uncle Donnie careened down that hill on a sled and hit a telephone pole.

We turn right on Glen, cross Ellicott Creek, and station our car with a view filling our windshield of Ellicott Creek’s waters cascading over the Onondaga Escarpment, as we indulge our so-whetted appetites.

Through an intoxicated haze of caffeine, cinnamon and apples, the four years I lived in that little brown house, that now stands alone on the south side of Glen. flow past me in a flood of memories.

In kindergarten, I walked down through the Glen and up to Miss Meigle’s class in Academy School. In winter I had a horsehide jacket with a fur collar against the storms. An old man I met on the way let me pet his big Collie dog. I fantasized that I had such a dog to walk with me to school. I would tell people he was a lion.

Dick Kiley and I made airplanes of scrap lumber at school. We had been warned not to play on the ice in the Creek. One day, Dad somberly told me, Dick went through the ice, and I never saw Dick again.

In the winter of 1936, we had a record snowstorm. Dad and I built a giant snow house, and an ice jam took out the Glen Avenue bridge.

Eddy Wendling lived next door. Buddy Tallamy lived in a big house at Mill and Glen, whose backyard opened into what is now Glen Park. His mother introduced me to peanut butter.

One of the small houses on Glen had a carriage steppingstone in front of it. My cousin Art and I got the idea we could improve it using my fathers hammer and chisel. That did not work out well.

Where Glen Park is situated now, a half block from our house – believe it or not – there was a miniature amusement park.

A strange thing happened a few years ago. An item in the Amherst Bee, labeled “75 Years Ago,” described Dick Kiley’s rescue after going through the ice. I made some unsuccessful inquiries. I hope he lived to enjoy an apple pancake and dreams like these I’m having in view of this exceptional waterfall.

Indeed, to hobble into the dining room, here at the retreat, with Eddy, Buddy and Dick and enjoy one of those breakfasts, I’d be willing to go through the pain of making a reservation.