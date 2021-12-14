My View: Christmas, literature were John’s passions

He was just a 73-year-old regular guy who loved to read, loved sports, loved life and all that it contained – an intellectual and outgoing and well-liked man with the gift of gab who believed everyone had a story to tell.
At 40, he moved on to a second career after years as an accountant and went into heating and air conditioning, finding enjoyable employment at Sisters Hospital.
John Dolhon, a Vietnam veteran, left us in 2019 after a sudden decline in his health – issues related to his suffering from PTSD.
More than any other time, I think of him at Christmas, when my brother-in-law sat at the head of the dinner table quoting from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which he knew well, including a ton of trivia.
Christmas stood out as hugely important to John. The tree, impeccably decorated and all decked out by the quality teamwork of John and his wife, Barb, was a showpiece of holiday delight as it glistened with all its twinkling lights and its many hand-me-down ornaments. Alongside a blazing fire in the hearth, John was always fiddling to get the speeding miniature train to successfully stay on the track and circle around the tree.
What I miss most at Christmas with John was the opportunity to engage in the literary camaraderie that he and I shared. His favorite book to discuss, which somehow we always came back to, was “All Quiet on the Western Front.” And John especially liked the eerie, macabre style of Edgar Allan Poe, whose poem “The Raven” he knew almost by heart. John possessed an uncanny talent for memorizing verbatim from his favorite books and movies.
One recent Christmas I made him aware of Truman Capote’s magical short holiday work, “A Christmas Memory,” a brilliant and wonderfully written childhood memoir. It took us back to our own days growing up.
Historically, we were big fans of Bill O’Reilly’s series of biographical works that read like novels: “Killing Jesus,” “Killing Reagan,” “Killing Lincoln,” etc. Abraham Lincoln was a political idol of John’s and he often recited excerpts from the Gettysburg Address.
John was a patriot who proudly served in the U.S. Army. It was especially during the holy season of Christmas when he would tearfully recall bloody battle scenes, sharing nightmares that overwhelmed him still and remembering the horrors of a forgotten war and those “brothers” during his tour of duty in Vietnam.
Years after serving, John would be proud meeting and having his picture taken with one of his political idols and war heroes, the late Sen. John McCain.
John would choke up over the haunting memories of those left behind in battle, who would never return home for the holidays to reunite with their loved ones.
On many a Christmas Eve, John would cap the evening with his annual viewing of “A Christmas Carol.” John preferred the 1951 black-and-white version where he felt that the great Alastair Sim did the best job portraying Ebenezer Scrooge. It was a tradition never missed.