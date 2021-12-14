My View: Christmas, literature were John’s passions

He was just a 73-year-old regular guy who loved to read, loved sports, loved life and all that it contained – an intellectual and outgoing and well-liked man with the gift of gab who believed everyone had a story to tell.

At 40, he moved on to a second career after years as an accountant and went into heating and air conditioning, finding enjoyable employment at Sisters Hospital.

John Dolhon, a Vietnam veteran, left us in 2019 after a sudden decline in his health – issues related to his suffering from PTSD.

More than any other time, I think of him at Christmas, when my brother-in-law sat at the head of the dinner table quoting from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which he knew well, including a ton of trivia.

Christmas stood out as hugely important to John. The tree, impeccably decorated and all decked out by the quality teamwork of John and his wife, Barb, was a showpiece of holiday delight as it glistened with all its twinkling lights and its many hand-me-down ornaments. Alongside a blazing fire in the hearth, John was always fiddling to get the speeding miniature train to successfully stay on the track and circle around the tree.