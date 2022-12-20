My View: Christmas isn't Christmas without this

Love was born on that first Christmas in a manger in a stable.

It is reborn over and over as we commit random acts of kindness during the holidays and throughout each New Year. There is no way to know the impact of a minute incident and the place it may hold in someone’s heart.

How far back in your childhood can you remember? I was born in the sixties, and so were my three brothers – 1960, 1961, 1965 and 1969. My dad has always joked that he never read a newspaper for the entire decade.

One of my earliest childhood memories is from a midafternoon on a January day. It’s an actual crib memory, but I think my brothers and I were all kept in cribs until each successive child came along.

My youngest brother never had a younger sibling, so it must have taken some drastic event – like marriage – to get him out of the crib! (I kid.)

Anyway, I remember my crib was up against a wall, and I have an image in my head of standing up in that crib. My afternoon nap was over. I was facing the doorway on my right. My petite mom was in that doorway.

There was someone else, though: A tall, rotund man in very specific colors. He was dressed in a plush red suit, big, black boots, a wide, shiny black belt and – yes, you get the picture – it was Santa Claus.

However, this Santa was missing something. Have you ever seen the top of Santa’s head without the red hat and its dangling white pom pom? My toddler impressions don’t include any male-pattern baldness, but I remember seeing Santa hatless and bare headed. He did try to save the situation.

“Ho! Ho! Ho, Theresa!” Santa said. “I came back for my hat.”

I suppose this is a good time to share the partnering early childhood memory. This was Christmas morning 1967, or maybe 1968. I was too young to journal, to I can’t be specific.

There were bright, colorful Christmas lights, a fragrant, green Christmas tree, shiny, new (now heirloom) glass ornaments, sparkling tinsel and wrapping paper strewn about amid new toys. My two older brothers and I paused, because there was something else under the tree.

There was something red leaning up against the white, picket fence-styled tree stand. Something plush and red with a white pom pom! Apparently while delivering the goods that Christmas Eve, Santa’s hat had fallen off AT our house and had been buried beneath our presents under the tree.

As I stand in my crib, chubby toddler hands holding the crib rail, my little girl eyes move from the doorway to the top of my dresser and then back to the doorway framing my mom and the jolly old elf himself.

On my dresser had been placed Santa’s hat, just waiting for the mystical marvel’s retrieval of it.

The rest of my earliest childhood memory fades. Clearly, Santa retrieved his hat. I imagine I got another “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and the classic Santa line, “Be a good girl.”

Love was born on the first Christmas in a manger in that stable.

Love is reborn every time we show love in ways innumerable.

Oh, the plotting and planning by my parents to bring joy and Christmas love to their little girl.

Thanks for the memory stored forever in my heart and Merry Christmas all the way up to heaven, Mom and Santa.