My View: Cherishing the last of the gang

There’s an old song that begins: “Gee, but I’d give the world to see, That old gang of mine ...”

Maudlin slop? Maybe, but if we live long enough it’s a sentiment that resonates in our aging hearts. Every friend who’s gone ahead takes along a lifetime of knowledge and memories. As the old saw goes, “When an old man dies, a library burns down.”

One of the saddest aspects of losing friends is that our shared memories are lost forever. Others may hear the stories, which can run the gamut from humor to tragedy, but of course they can never feel the visceral impact of being there. I believe those cumulative memories are cemented into our consciousness and are as immutable as those of our childhood, making us who we are. When our connection to others is broken, we’re proportionately diminished.

For better or worse, each stage of life puts its stamp on us. Ingrained are memories from my teenage years, that period when we’re most impressionable. Family ties weaken while bonding with friends strengthens. A mother lode of memories are mined from a camaraderie formed in school, church, sandlots and, best of all for me, parties on the beaches of Angola and Point Breeze, where we had water fights, laughed, danced and sang around campfires. It was a time of awkward first dates, peer pressure and private anxieties; the age of rebellion, of painful self-doubt and a search for identity. Today, all but one of those happy faces are gone.

“Goodbye forever, old fellas and gals, Goodbye forever, old sweethearts and pals ...”

In 1951, I made many friends in the military, several of which lasted over 60 years. Time has decimated our ranks and has long since ended our annual reunions. My best and last buddy was Joe, a brilliant guy to whom I owe so much. Until I met him while stationed in Texas, I was spiraling down. Expelled from high school, I held a number of menial jobs and enlisted a few years later. Trouble followed and I was demoted for AWOL, fighting and such, until one day Joe offered to mentor me. I soon discovered a love for learning, began to read voraciously, and earned my GED. We often exchanged books and ideas and had memorable discussions, many times while sitting for hours on a breakwall overlooking the Inland Sea. Later, sensing a growing upstart, he wisely said, “Let’s not argue to be right; let’s argue for the truth.” Joe passed four years ago. The memories we shared are now mine alone.

Chuck is the earliest and last friend standing with me. We met in eighth grade but our friendship really began at 14, when we started lugging ice into homes throughout Buffalo’s East Side. It deepened through the years working together delivering appliances for Frank Meyers, moving households and unloading trucks at Boss Linco.

In 1948, before thruways, we thumbed our way across the country on two-lane highways. We share stark memories: careening down a serpentine Rocky Mountain road at 70 mph in an 18-wheeler through a tar-black night, when suddenly the headlights went out; being ordered off another truck by a state trooper leveling a pearl-handled pistol on us; slogging along soaked under torrential downpours on a bleak country road in Nebraska; hearing the jingle of keys and clanging iron doors behind us inside the Idaho State Penitentiary.

Chuck and I are a repository for faces and stories no longer seen or heard. We’re the last of that old gang of mine.