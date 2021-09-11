My View: Cheering the cheer team, I’m at a loss for words

When my 10-year-old granddaughter took up cheerleading, I didn’t realize the problem I would have. Baseball was easy. "Get a hit." "Smack the cover off the ball." "Bring the heat."
It was easy to yell out encouragement. Cross-country running posed a challenge, but at the start of a race it was a breeze to be supportive. "Go, Josh!" seemed to work. Yelling "catch him" at the halfway point in a race was appropriate.
Soccer was no harder with a goalkeeper in the family. "Great stop, Max" worked. "Good save," was appropriate. "Defense didn't help you," when the wheels came off.
As the kids moved through different sports, you knew what to say, you knew how to encourage, you followed the lead of other parents. Then came cheerleading. Lillie appears to be good at it. She bounces up and down. She moves her arms around. She and the other girls on occasion seem to be in sync with one another as they yell together, although there seems to be a gap in the enthusiasm some bring to the field.
They are doing their cheers while the young football players crash into each other, trying to master the basics of the game. They get a lot of help from the coaches, who join them in the huddles to explain, I guess, what each of them should be doing.
These interminable delays, however, don't slow down the cheerleaders. After being told what cheer to cheer by their coach, the girls are right back at it, bouncing and yelling, no matter what is happening on the field.
Every once in a while, the cheerleading coach instructs the girls to pay attention to what is happening on the field, lest one of the players comes running toward the sidelines, endangering the cheerleaders who would not fare well in a collision. The girls, however, spend a lot of time between cheers, waving at their relatives, smiling and being cute.
I have stood there when they cheered, trying to figure out what to say. "Good bounce" didn't seem right. "Way to go" might work. A general "yay!" might be appropriate but I never know when to shout it out. Do you yell at the beginning to encourage what was to follow? Do you yell at the end for a cheer well done?
It's not as if someone made a first down or drove in a run, clear markers for appropriate cheering. So, you see the dilemma. There are no cues for cheering the cheerleaders.
What if someone slips up during a cheer and forgets the routine. What do you do then? "You'll get 'em next time" doesn't seem right. "Back to the drawing board?" You have to be careful here because you don't want to traumatize a 10-year-old girl for the rest of her life because her bounce was off.
And, of course, if you don't say anything she might think you don't care. It's like if your wife asks you if you like her new hairstyle. If you say you do, then she doesn't. If you say you don't, you'll be sleeping on the couch for the next month.