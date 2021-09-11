My View: Cheering the cheer team, I’m at a loss for words

Every once in a while, the cheerleading coach instructs the girls to pay attention to what is happening on the field, lest one of the players comes running toward the sidelines, endangering the cheerleaders who would not fare well in a collision. The girls, however, spend a lot of time between cheers, waving at their relatives, smiling and being cute.

I have stood there when they cheered, trying to figure out what to say. "Good bounce" didn't seem right. "Way to go" might work. A general "yay!" might be appropriate but I never know when to shout it out. Do you yell at the beginning to encourage what was to follow? Do you yell at the end for a cheer well done?

It's not as if someone made a first down or drove in a run, clear markers for appropriate cheering. So, you see the dilemma. There are no cues for cheering the cheerleaders.

What if someone slips up during a cheer and forgets the routine. What do you do then? "You'll get 'em next time" doesn't seem right. "Back to the drawing board?" You have to be careful here because you don't want to traumatize a 10-year-old girl for the rest of her life because her bounce was off.