Kevin BurdetteAs a performer with Chautauqua Opera this season, performing the title role in “Sweeney Todd,” I was deeply saddened by Chautauqua Institution’s recent announcement that it would be taking a grossly disproportionate amount of funding away from Chautauqua Opera in order to help close an institutional budget gap.

I am saddened for the people who will lose their jobs, many of whom have brought multiple years of service and commitment and talent and relevance and life to the institution.

I am saddened for the opera company, a venerable pillar of the opera community, where so many careers have begun and flourished, now reduced to a company that cannot produce mainstage opera.

I am saddened for opera, which loses full productions by an innovative and trailblazing opera company, one that has created an invaluable festival artist position for young artists and has shown how an opera company can be an integral part both of the opera world and of the community it is a part of.

But, mostly, I am saddened for Chautauqua – the institution and the community – which loses more than just opera productions; it loses the stories that connect and uplift us. It loses the shared vibrations of stories sung, the sense of connection one feels when the voices onstage at Norton Hall resonate in one’s own cry space and in one’s own chest. It loses the community and the healing and the elation of vibrating together with others in the audience in Norton Hall and the realization, to steal from Maryann Wolf, of both our uniqueness and our commonality, that we are individuals but not alone.

As compelling as lectures are, there is a reason they are but one part of the traditional Chautauqua mix. Having our ears and brains resonate with the spoken word can be an invigorating experience. But that experience is lessened if it is not complemented by experiences that move us, that resonate within our bodies, that bring us together in a space, surrounded by vibrations – vibrations that do not just tell our story, but allow us to feel our story.

At this vitally important time, coming out of the pandemic, people are yearning to connect, to touch, to breathe the same air, resonate with the same vibrations. And if any Chautauqua offering can tell the story of yearning to connect, it is the art form that began with Orpheus longing to see, to resonate and share breath with, Eurydice.

If any Chautauqua offering can tell the story of yearning to connect, it is the art form that tells the story of a princess, defying her mother, and a prince and walking through fire. The story that begins with a chord of augmented intervals, longing to resolve, to vibrate as one, and, then, after hours of pulling and probing, finally finding an unconscious, blissful harmony. The story of a naive couple, searching for the best of all possible worlds, and finally realizing happiness lies simply in being together, making their garden grow.

We want to feel these stories that remind us that we are not alone, that our story is, in part, someone else’s story. Our shared stories, felt. In our masks. In our chests. Our cry space. And heart.

And it saddens me that Chautauqua will no longer provide those stories for its community.