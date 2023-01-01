My View: Charity has many levels and many benefits

Have you ever taken a trip that – in addition to seeing the sites – also had a profound message for you?

My friends and I recently took a rather exotic trip to Morocco. The only things I really knew before going there came from the Crosby, Stills & Nash song “Marrakesh Express.” So I was really looking forward to exploring this Northwest African country.

Morocco is full of geographic surprises. With the Pacific Ocean on its west, the Mediterranean Sea to the north and the Sahara Desert to the south, who would have thought you’d see snow in the center of the country? It was on the peaks of the Atlas Mountains.

Throughout history, Morocco, a monarchy since the 1600s, has been ruled by many countries that have all left their mark, so it’s a cultural treasure trove as well.

The people there are very friendly and engaging. Berber tribesmen, who generally live in the desert and countryside, comprise about 90% of the country’s population. Arabs comprise the other 10%. The Berber people are very proud, historically Jewish and Christians, and now Muslims.

If you’re looking for action, Marrakesh is the place. The main square comes alive around dark with lots of street performers, snake charmers, monkeys and many people selling everything and anything. The oldest city, Medina, was founded in 1060. It has thousands of narrow alleyways, where you can watch craftsmen produce shoes, clothing, carpets and trinkets.

As we wandered through the city, we saw beggars asking people for money. Unlike here in the United States, most of them were not ignored. The locals, and many tourists, gave them money. I asked our tour guide Sayed if this was normal. He said that giving to those less fortunate than you is part of the Muslim culture, which teaches that being charitable and providing for the needy are important. Zakat, charity, is the Third Pillar of Islam. Zakat is a specific, standardized percentage of one’s extra wealth. What is over and above the necessities of life must be given to the poor and those in need.

This giving does not happen only from the rich to the poor. It should be a trickle down from every economic level to those lower on the scale. We saw this when one beggar gave a few of his dollars to someone else who needed it.

We also learned of another category of charity. Sadaqah can be given to anyone in many forms, including a smile, wise advice or helping to build a home or masjid.

I thought about this type of charity as we spent our time crossing Morocco. Whether we slept under the stars, talked to local merchants who delivered their goods on donkeys, or watching the Bills game in an Irish bar in the capital city of Rabat, you could see how important it was to this community.

It also reaffirmed my beliefs in the importance of charity back home in Western New York. Our company has raised a lot of money for many charities including the Ride For Roswell. Now that I think about it, I believe that trickle-down charity is alive and well here, too.

We helped fund “wishes” of many cancer victims. I’ve then seen many of those same families donate to help others in need as well.

Especially during this season, we must believe that charitable giving is crucial to both the well-being of the needy as well as the ultimate happiness of all.