My View: Change is the constant after move back home

“You can't go home again” according to Thomas Wolfe. Well, I did return home and it was quite an adventure and sometimes confusing and disorienting, but well worth it.

My husband and I left Jamestown in 1980 and moved to Rochester. We lived there for 40 years and often returned to spend holidays and celebrations with family and friends.

Fast forward to 2020. My husband passed away and then the pandemic with its lockdown hit the U.S. three weeks later. Strange times for everyone.

I sold our Rochester home the next year and moved to Lakewood to be closer to family and friends in Jamestown.

I soon learned there is a big difference between growing up in an area, moving away, visiting a few times a year, and then moving back permanently. Restaurants had disappeared and even the hospital had changed its name. Where do I find a good car mechanic, plumber, veterinarian, to say nothing of the conundrum of health care?

I had to go to the Social Security office, Board of Public Utilities and the Department of Motor Vehicles – all at once, it seemed. And what is the difference between National Grid and National Fuel and how to make sense of the garbage/recycling system? Where does one get a blood test and where's a good place to get keys made?

It seemed there were frustrating and interesting turns and hoops to jump through every place I went. Going to the DMV and the dump were probably the most unusual experiences for me.

The DMV people were pleasant, but I couldn't get the DMV computer to record my information when I pressed my finger on the screen. I tried my index finger, then another finger, and then I tried my left hand. Finally, my sister-in-law was able to enter all my information. Then the DMV lady asked my height.

Well, I've shrunk an inch over the years, so I told her my current height. She thought that was delightful and she took $5 off my fee for getting a new license because I changed my appearance. Great. Who knew getting shorter would save me $5?

Then off to the dump, but it's called the transfer station. My brother and I were disposing of an old chair and also had a lamp in the back seat we were going to donate later. The man in the hut at the dump said we had to pay to dispose of the chair, liked the lamp and “bought” it from me by deducting part of the fee for the chair disposal. Fine.

Then I drove to where I was to dispose of the chair. Well, there it was – a huge room-size funnel at my feet with a small barrier in front of it, into which one threw whatever. The collection would get crushed when full. It looked like something straight out of a horror movie. God knows what gets dumped into it and later crushed.

I have the utmost respect and empathy for anybody moving to this country. How desperate, optimistic and brave they must be.

I had no language barrier, had lived here previously and had dependable friends and family to help me. The bottom line is I am very happy to be here and am very thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way. Jamestown was a good place to grow up and a good place to go home to again.