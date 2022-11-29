My View: Cemeteries are treasuries of local history

Like most people, I believed a cemetery was for only one thing – a place where burials took place. Whether a cemetery visit was because of the death of someone I loved, or were heart-wrenching scenes in movies, the view through my mental telescope was narrow. Associated with loss, my returns to cemeteries were rare, to reflect on the complicated lives of loved ones, on their absence from my life. The silent conversations taking place in cemeteries, one sided, offered fragile connections to individuals who had vanished from my days, who I now saw only in dreams.

Then, during the first years of the pandemic, Forest Lawn became a respite. Solitude was my only companion. Time passed, and as I brushed the snow, the grass clippings, the leaves, off the mute grave of my husband, placed a rock on his headstone, I offered him silent updates on the world, on my life. Walking, I would study headstones of spouses, doing the math to see how much longer one spouse had lived after the first one died, checking to see if my years as a widow were longer than theirs. Cemetery visits were still personal, about loss.

But a year ago, cemeteries took on new meanings. They became landscapes of history and personality. Instead of looking at them through the tiny windowpane of my own life, the expansive plate glass windows of Jewish history in Western New York opened to me. Working with Explore Buffalo, and Dr. Chana Kotzin of the Jewish Buffalo History Center (jewishbuffalohistory.org) I developed a tour of the Jewish cemeteries on Pine Ridge Heritage Boulevard in Buffalo. Since September 2021, several hundred people have joined me and other docents to explore the lives of Jewish settlers who made their permanent homes (and subsequent generations) here. What had been an exceedingly private, intermittent part of my life became public, full of details to share.

Our 1-mile walking tour (which Explore Buffalo will offer again starting in the spring) takes us through eight Jewish cemeteries, each with its own history. Many of the symbols found here are also present in Forest Lawn, offering the same emotional jolt. For example, graves of children can be marked by tiny lambs, whose heads are upright, alert, in ways that those they represent were only, for a short time, able to be.

In Jewish and non-Jewish cemeteries, starting in the 19th century, a shared symbol of a life foreshortened is a stone in the shape of a tree trunk, with its top and limbs cut off. One such stone in Beth Zion cemetery marks the grave of Anna Goldman, a mother, who died at age 58. The base of the carved stone tree trunk is encircled by climbing (stone) leaves, showing the lives she had brought into being before her own ended. Her family’s mourning acknowledged both how she had lived, and what she had missed.

Patterns of immigration, familiar names (Rosa Coplon, Ramsi Tick, Gordon Bunshaft) became part of the tour. Giving the tours has changed the meaning of cemeteries for me. Now, each tour is an invitation to learn, teach and open the mental windows of tour participants. Even if they are not at the cemetery where their loved one is buried, I encourage tour members to pause when they see a familiar name (first or last) or family role (mother, grandmother, son).

A gentle hand has pulled back the curtain. Dialogue with a beloved can begin again.