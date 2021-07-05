My View: Cellphone features include an 'off' button

The call went right to her mailbox, but I figured maybe she’d tried to call me and may have left a message, before turning her phone off because, of course, she wasn’t going to use it anymore.

I dialed the number for my voice messages and learned I had four of them. Since I hadn’t used the phone in about three weeks, this meant that if my friend had called me it would be the last message on the darned thing.

I had to listen to three other messages before I got to hers: one I’d left myself and one my husband had left me when we first got our new phones and wanted to try them out, and the third one was a robocall telling me about a new method for paying off my student loans. Since my last student loan was repaid in 1972, I surmised this was a phishing ad.

Is it any wonder I don’t leave my phone on all the time? Anyway, the fourth call was from my friend telling me where our “gang of five” was meeting that morning and I was able to join them.

A few days ago I was chatting with my niece and she expressed her excitement about my new phone, telling me that now I should leave it on all the time. Her reaction made me realize that the young store clerk’s astonishment at my lack of desire for 100% cellphone availability was not an outlier.

It also made me realize that I just don’t want my cellphone on all the time. I want to at least maintain a semblance of control over my contacts with the outside world. Therefore, the new phone will remain tucked away in my handbag until the next emergency. Of which making sure not to miss coffee with my friends is definitely one.