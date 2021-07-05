My View: Cellphone features include an 'off' button

Recently my husband and I bought new cellphones. We described our needs to the pleasant young man in the electronics store and made our purchase. He asked for my old phone so he could transfer my contact list to the new one, and when I pulled it out he looked at it and said, “You don’t have it turned on?”
He seemed incredulous that anyone would walk around with a perfectly good cellphone and not have it on.
“Why should I?” I replied. “I don’t need to use it now.”
Still looking puzzled, he adjusted the new phone, then began telling us how much more our monthly service would cost us. When we expressed surprise at the amount of the increase he chuckled. “You should see my wireless bill,” he said. “It’s four times yours.”
I was flabbergasted! I wondered if we were that clueless about what young people spend on electronics these days. After all, he may pay four times what we do for cellphone service, but I estimated that my husband’s and my combined ages was almost seven times the years this young man celebrated on his last birthday.
Given those parameters, I guess chances were good that he and we would view the electronic world with differing values.
To tell the truth, I only use a cellphone for long distance and emergencies. The last time I used it I was scheduled to meet friends for coffee and when I pulled into our usual restaurant parking lot I realized it was closed for the week. Frantically, I dug my phone out of my purse, turned it on, waited for all the buzzes and clicks while it awoke from its Rip Van Winkle nap, and called one of the friends I was due to meet.
The call went right to her mailbox, but I figured maybe she’d tried to call me and may have left a message, before turning her phone off because, of course, she wasn’t going to use it anymore.
I dialed the number for my voice messages and learned I had four of them. Since I hadn’t used the phone in about three weeks, this meant that if my friend had called me it would be the last message on the darned thing.
I had to listen to three other messages before I got to hers: one I’d left myself and one my husband had left me when we first got our new phones and wanted to try them out, and the third one was a robocall telling me about a new method for paying off my student loans. Since my last student loan was repaid in 1972, I surmised this was a phishing ad.
Is it any wonder I don’t leave my phone on all the time? Anyway, the fourth call was from my friend telling me where our “gang of five” was meeting that morning and I was able to join them.
A few days ago I was chatting with my niece and she expressed her excitement about my new phone, telling me that now I should leave it on all the time. Her reaction made me realize that the young store clerk’s astonishment at my lack of desire for 100% cellphone availability was not an outlier.
It also made me realize that I just don’t want my cellphone on all the time. I want to at least maintain a semblance of control over my contacts with the outside world. Therefore, the new phone will remain tucked away in my handbag until the next emergency. Of which making sure not to miss coffee with my friends is definitely one.