My View: Celebrating life after a death-filled year

What’s then to be made of such tragedy, if anything? Is it an inevitable companion of my age? Is it the time of year? Anyone who works at newspapers knows that obituaries, and therefore deaths, surge toward year’s end. But in a year of overflowing obituary pages, that may not be so today.

The question we must ask is not what do we make of death, but what do we make of life? The individuals described above lived full and enjoyable lives, surrounded by family and friends, working at tasks that helped their communities and families, educated their children and provided those who loved them with the firm confidence that these were lives well lived.

They were everything we want to be: Honest, hardworking, modest, ethical, loving and loved. Everyone dies, so it’s what we do with our living that matters. We grieve their loss, and the spiraling Covid-related deaths, but we rejoice in their living. They built us, contributed to us, educated us, made us laugh, mentored us and showed us how to live.