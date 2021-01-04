My View: Celebrating life after a death-filled year

Last year officially ended, but is not done. The billions living through it will always remember it, as a year of unexpected death, financial crisis, isolation and fear.
We all hope it proves an aberration that scientists controlled with vaccines, not a precursor of a warming planet gone haywire, spitting multiple pandemics at us in coming years.
Coping with 2020 will require a full grieving process and much time. For most of us, the pandemic magnified death, and how we each face its reality. With some 343,000 Americans and 1.81 million people worldwide dead from Covid-19, putting death on a back burner to consider only in our later years is no longer doable.
And before you move on from this to the letters to the editor, please know this is a hopeful essay. It aspires to help us cope.
Because were Covid not enough to focus our thoughts on life and death, I witnessed a Christmas week like no other in my experience. First, a former executive at this newspaper died, the father of a colleague I worked with here. Then my beloved mensch of a father-in-law passed, after doggedly fighting cancer for six months. Both were in their late 80s, committed golfers, and joyful people.
Then George K. Arthur passed, leaving a legacy of leadership that launched Buffalo on the road to its current success. For me, he was mostly a professional swordsman, as we dueled over newspaper coverage. But when our paths crossed, his kindness emerged about my late father, who also saw some of life’s best moments through his camera lens. Next, after only a day’s breather, a friend’s father died, followed by the too-early death of her brother-in-law.
What’s then to be made of such tragedy, if anything? Is it an inevitable companion of my age? Is it the time of year? Anyone who works at newspapers knows that obituaries, and therefore deaths, surge toward year’s end. But in a year of overflowing obituary pages, that may not be so today.
The question we must ask is not what do we make of death, but what do we make of life? The individuals described above lived full and enjoyable lives, surrounded by family and friends, working at tasks that helped their communities and families, educated their children and provided those who loved them with the firm confidence that these were lives well lived.
They were everything we want to be: Honest, hardworking, modest, ethical, loving and loved. Everyone dies, so it’s what we do with our living that matters. We grieve their loss, and the spiraling Covid-related deaths, but we rejoice in their living. They built us, contributed to us, educated us, made us laugh, mentored us and showed us how to live.
They set standards we want to “live up to.” Poignant phrase, that. All whom we know who died are part of us, in millions of small ways. Just as we, when it’s our turn to take our last breaths, will have molded and supported and guided the lives of our spouses, children, grandchildren, friends, colleagues and people we’ll never know whom we helped by living up to what is expected. And they us.