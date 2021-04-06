My View: Celebrating heritage with a knife and fork

The jar of honey had been sitting on the counter since it was given to us in December, waiting for me to make honey cake. I told the friends who gave it to me that I would be making the cake, but I didn’t mention that it was a traditional Jewish recipe. That seemed too private and too unimportant.
As a child in Brooklyn, I didn’t even know it as a Jewish cake because everyone and everything at that time in my life was Jewish. That was the default and there were no alternatives. I knew it as lekach, made by Aunt Eva and probably bought at times from Ebinger’s bakery. In my teens, very far from Brooklyn, I learned that there were other varieties of honey cake when I befriended a French schoolmate and her family and discovered pain d’épices.
I recently made the cake as planned and told my friends that I would be bringing some to them. This time, I did mention that it was from a Jewish recipe. It now seemed more important to include that information. Something had happened in the interim that convinced me.
It was George Mardikian’s cookbook and my trip to the library to find and reread his autobiography. As an Armenian immigrant, Mardikian developed a passion to share his heritage with America. He was proud of his background and did not consider it too private or too unimportant.
Because he loved to cook, his mission took the form of restaurants and cookbooks. This was at a time when very few ethnic restaurants existed, aside from those in Chinatowns across the country. There were no cooking shows on television and there was no glut of specialty cookbooks.
For a number of reasons, the first of his Armenian cookbooks made its way to the family home where I grew up. I learned to love his style of baked chicken, cooked at a high temperature with onions, tomato juice and sherry, still my favorite way to eat chicken.
While reading the story of his life and contemplating the multiculturalism that he inspired, I remembered the subway ads that ran for a couple of decades in my childhood in New York City for Levy’s rye bread. Their slogan was “You don’t have to be Jewish to love Levy’s real Jewish Rye,” illustrated with a panoply of images of rye bread lovers of other ethnicities. I was inspired by the story, and the realization that growing up in Brooklyn there were other people besides Jews.
On a related note, the Jewish Film Festival is coming, although in virtual format this year. Over the years and in different cities, I’ve learned so much about my heritage from these events. Jewish people from all walks of life, all over the world, appear on the screen.
They fall in love, have babies, handle death, eat wonderful meals together, remember their history and worship. Importantly, they interact with a variety of immigrants from other places and other faiths, neighbors and coworkers who have become part of the contemporary Jewish experience. I look forward to sharing these films with my non-Jewish friends. I’m happy to say that the experience is not too private and not too unimportant.