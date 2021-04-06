My View: Celebrating heritage with a knife and fork

The jar of honey had been sitting on the counter since it was given to us in December, waiting for me to make honey cake. I told the friends who gave it to me that I would be making the cake, but I didn’t mention that it was a traditional Jewish recipe. That seemed too private and too unimportant.

As a child in Brooklyn, I didn’t even know it as a Jewish cake because everyone and everything at that time in my life was Jewish. That was the default and there were no alternatives. I knew it as lekach, made by Aunt Eva and probably bought at times from Ebinger’s bakery. In my teens, very far from Brooklyn, I learned that there were other varieties of honey cake when I befriended a French schoolmate and her family and discovered pain d’épices.

I recently made the cake as planned and told my friends that I would be bringing some to them. This time, I did mention that it was from a Jewish recipe. It now seemed more important to include that information. Something had happened in the interim that convinced me.

It was George Mardikian’s cookbook and my trip to the library to find and reread his autobiography. As an Armenian immigrant, Mardikian developed a passion to share his heritage with America. He was proud of his background and did not consider it too private or too unimportant.