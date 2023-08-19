Pandora means a “gift to all,” her traits are beauty – she has short gray hair and beautiful gold-green eyes – charm because she is gentle and sweet and cleverness because she has lived on the cruel streets of Niagara Falls while taking care of “Twinkles,” her kitten.

I had plans to take Twinkles and Pandora to a rescue. Sadly I haven’t seen Twinkles in more than three weeks and now Pandora is pregnant again. It was time to get Pandora to safety; I had already failed Twinkles.

Cat rescue is both rewarding and sometimes extremely sad. I have helped several cats over the years and because I fall in love and can’t always find them homes, I adopt and currently have six loves so I couldn’t add Pandora to the mix.

I placed a call with the Ten Lives Club in Blasdell and talked to a lovely lady and explained Pandora’s story. She told me to bring her in.

Mission Pandora began early the following morning. My son, Robert, had been feeding her breakfast daily for weeks so he brought her inside. Thoughts and doubts began whirling in my head, but I knew this was her chance for a better life.

Pandora hopped in the carrier with very little coaxing and off we went. I wasn’t prepared for her constant crying and it broke my heart. To remedy the situation, I opened one of the small zippers in the carrier so I could pet and comfort her and somehow she wiggled herself out of this tiny space! She briefly jumped in the back window, sat on my shoulder, settled on my lap for a bit and then jumped in the back seat. While she was standing at the window, I felt a huge a gust of wind. To my horror, she had opened the window that I quickly closed and then missed my exit! The directions recalculated and we were on some sort of route.

We were both very upset when we finally arrived, but the people at Ten Lives were incredibly sweet and welcoming. As we waited I began crying again, because I would miss seeing Pandora. Someone else had brought in two abandoned kittens and another lady assured me this was the right path to take. She told me about a story she just read: At Heaven’s gate, all our kitties will be there to welcome us and so will all the animals we have helped. The kindness of strangers calmed my frazzled soul.

Ten Lives told me it has an incredible amount of surrenders from Niagara Falls. The problem is ongoing, thanks to irresponsible people who don’t spay and neuter their pets. I would love to see a partnership made with Ten Lives Club and the City of Niagara Falls to help these precious animals. TNR – trap, neuter and release – is a humane approach to address the overpopulation; it improves their lives, they will be vaccinated and have the universal ear tip showing they have been spayed or neutered.

For anyone who can spare the time to volunteer, foster or donate, I guarantee it will be a heartwarming experience for both human and animal. Rescues depend solely on donations to operate; they perform a crucial service that we can’t lose. We need to join together to help these creatures who so need our love and support.