My View: Casual connections alter a life’s direction

I've been thinking a lot about Kris this past week. Over the past 25 years, I would see him about once a year, usually around Christmas, plus occasional random times and places in between. I don’t think I’ve seen him since Covid.

Funny how life goes: Circumstance throws people together. Sometimes these casual connections profoundly alter your life’s path. Then, relationships recede, as life’s paths diverge.

Kris and I bartended together at Calico Jack’s (motto: where the fun never sets). Spending summers in Sunset Bay as a beach bartender in the mid-'90s was a crazy scene.

Linda owned the joint, her daughter Deb managed it, and we had an unbelievable crew. Kris, Bruce, Debbie, Kevin, physical-specimen Dominic, his Tom Cruise-cool brother, Vinnie, and sundry talented women rounded out the bar staff.

Timmy D. ran the door, and Joe the DJ would show up on his motorcycle each weekend, with records strapped to his back. Fun-loving servers and a masochistic kitchen crew completed our happily dysfunctional family.

Back then, the beach bar opened for the season in April, with space heaters on the patio, and weather permitting, the outside tiki bar open, with a fire in the indoor fireplace. Calico’s was a neighborhood bar on the lake. One-eyed Moe and life-of-the-party Chris sustained us through spring’s cold weeks.

It was over 25 years ago, and it was yesterday. I can smell the lake, feel the cold and hear the wind whistling through the door cracks. Early season was a great time to take stock of survivors, and toast those who didn’t make it.

I see the younger faces of Mark and Sue, Dave and Sandy, Dick and Dorothy, Bill and Jean, Bob and Joan, Dave and Paula, the two Georges, neighbor Carl, and Large and his cottage crew. We took attendance nightly through our sign-in book. If your name was called and you had not paid and signed the book that night, then it was “shame on you, loser!” All in good fun.

When tolerably warm nights arrived, we would open up the tiki bar, which was refreshed with genuine Florida palm fronds in spring.

I worked at that place for eight years under two owners. My first year was the most consequential, and it was because of Kris. Kris was a seasoned beach bartender who clued me in on beach bar etiquette: who’s fun, who’s trouble, who to cut off.

We hit it off pretty well, and discovered we shared the same political leanings. Honestly, I would have liked him, even if he was a Republican (or Democrat). Those were the days, eh?

Turned out that Kris had a sister. Turned out further that Kris’ sister had a best friend, Christina. I met Christina on July 4, 1994, at the beach bar. We discovered that we shared the same birthday, but I was seven years her senior (I was 34).

Christina and I got married on that beach seven years later. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. And it was because Kris had a sister who had a friend.

Kris and I worked together, drank together and laughed together for a few years, and then Kris retired from bartending to go into corrections.

Kris had a correction officer’s work schedule that partially made up for the difficulty of the job. Days off, he became a darn good photographer. He probably was already a great cook, as he grew up in a tavern-owning family.

Kris just retired from corrections. He’s a good dude, and I’ve been thinking about him a lot this week.