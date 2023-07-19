James MorabitoWhen I was young, cars were so different from what they are today. Yes, they all had four wheels, seats and were used for transportation, but the experience in them was not like today’s.

My dad drove an early 1950s navy blue Hudson. It looked like a big, long, rounded fastback blob, shaped sort of like a loaf of Italian bread. It was called a step-down design, where your feet rested below the car’s frame.

I remember the car being very roomy in the back seat. There was a big ropelike strap handle that back seat passengers could hold on to. It went along the back of the front seat, for help getting in or out.

One day, my parents told my brothers and myself that we were getting a new car. We jumped up and down for joy. “Oh, boy! A new car! When are we getting it?” “Today,” was the answer.

Later, Mommy said, “Let’s go outside. Daddy is here with the new car.”

We all leaped up and ran out the front door.

We looked in amazement and disbelief at our new car. It was exactly like our previous car, except it was a dark brown Hudson.

Yes, it was a new car, of sorts, but, even at the age of about 4, I found it to be a little disappointing.

In another couple of years, we moved on to a Ford station wagon phase. My dad had a friend at a Ford dealership, and soon we were driving Ford Country Squire wagons with fake wood on the sides.

The station wagons were exciting, because you could open the tailgate and load things inside, or seat extra people in the back, all things that were interesting to little boys like myself and my brothers.

Our family was growing, and my mother started to prioritize other kinds of spending over getting more new cars. One day, my dad crossed some invisible line, apparently, leading to problems.

He said, “Come, Dear. Take a look outside. I want you to see something.”

“Oh, no, you better not have!” she exclaimed. “I don’t want a new car!”

With that, she threw a full baby bottle – glass, as they were in those days – toward my father’s legs. I never knew until then that my mother could have been a major league pitcher.

As for my dad, he hopped straight up in the air in order to avoid getting hit by the fastball bottle heading for his shins and ankles. I never knew until then that he, a big, solid guy, could hop up in the air like a ballet dancer.

My dad’s friend had made another sale, and my mother ended up going along with it. It was all more car excitement for us kids.

One thing that was very different in that era was the idea of car safety.

There were no seat belts for anyone, and no car seats for children. Sometimes people had little baby beds that you could put in the back or front seat, but often babies would just lie on the back or front seat.

Frequently, we little kids in the back seat would ride standing up, holding onto things like that Hudson rope handle or the back of the front seat. One of my little brothers, a toddler, would ride standing up in front of the front passenger seat with his little hands on the dashboard. We would never allow things like that now.

Somehow, even with occasional fender benders, we all survived, perhaps miraculously. Bottom line: Riding in the car then was exciting!