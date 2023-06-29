Shagged. Bum-rushed. Booted. All these terms apply to my childhood relationship with the Buffalo Museum of Science, on some days. When you’re a kid, these descriptive terms become appropriate when the adults in charge decide you’re up to no good.

I went, accompanied by a sister or three, to the museum every Saturday. We were signed up for whatever classes were being offered. I loved these programs, and probably gained a lot from them. It didn’t matter which sister I went with, as long as I wasn’t alone.

Getting lost for several hours when I was about 3 made my parents somewhat more cautious about my activities. But they still wanted to unleash the kids on Saturday so they could do whatever they needed to have a good exhale from parenting, while keeping the kids alive.

That harrowing time in the dark of night when I got separated from the brood while leaving the local neighborhood theater was not going to deter my parents from their Saturday afternoon freedom. Heck no. I was found by a kindly stranger and made it back to the homestead, and this was never to be spoken of again.

It was after the Saturday classes that mischief might happen. Big sisters are not always the most attentive caretakers. At least not in my family. While sissy was flirting with some random boy, or deeply absorbed in some exhibit (less likely), I would make a run for it.

The Museum of Science was a second home for me. I knew every nook and cranny of that place. Sometimes I got too adventurous and got into places I shouldn’t be. Hence, the occasional ouster. I knew every staircase, cubby hole, storage room and unused space in that building, which made escape from apprehension possible. I don’t remember any actual security people. I’m pretty sure they didn’t exist back then. It was more like some random grumpy adult.

By about the age of 12, I was allowed to go with my best friend. It still made sense to go every Saturday because after cartoons, there really wasn’t much going on the rest of the day. We discovered the most wonderful thing one afternoon, literally drawn to it by the smell. It was the unmistakable aroma of Campbell’s chicken noodle soup. It was emanating from a previously unexplored (read locked) area. After that momentous discovery, we came every week armed with a quarter. That’s all we needed to purchase a cafeteria lunch. This was a new and exciting experience for us since we walked home for lunch every day during the school year, and had never experienced such a grown-up rite of passage. The autonomy that quarter in our pockets gave us was exhilarating.

Funny how we remember things from our childhood. Campbell’s chicken noodle soup always makes me think of Saturdays at the Science Museum.