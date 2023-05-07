When I was 15, I was asked to decide what I wanted to be when I grew up, and then was set on a course to obtain that goal. I obtained it, on time.

By the time I was 21, I held a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health with a New York State teaching certification.

And I knew it was all wrong. I had no idea what I wanted to be when I grew up, but I knew for sure that I didn’t want to be a teacher. I picked PE because I was an athlete and that seemed to be what all the other athletes were doing. But it felt incredibly limiting to pick just one thing.

What a really wanted to be was a paleontologist because “Jurassic Park” was my favorite movie, and I wanted to be a professional soccer player because soccer was my favorite sport, and I wanted to be in the FBI because Mulder and Scully were so cool, and I wanted to be a secret agent who traveled the world, thwarting evil with my ingenuity and wit (and mullet) because I was in love with MacGyver, and I wanted to be a rock star because seeing Billy Joel live for the first time from the nose bleeds of the Aud was a life-altering experience.

Well, they don’t let you be all these things, unfortunately. There’s no bachelor’s degree in becoming your favorite fictional character or rock star.

Trust me, I looked for it.

But I discovered that I could write my way into these worlds. I wrote fan fiction in my parents’ basement long before fan fiction was a thing. I sometimes transcribed episodes of my favorite TV shows because I enjoyed the feel of the keyboard on my fingertips. I still do that sometimes if my mind is feeling idle.

My first foray into original writing was in 1997 and the story was about a young woman from a small town who (using her ingenuity and wit) ended up in a legendary rock band. The story was called “California Dreaming,” and I went through reams of my parents’ paper printing that thing out. I still have it tucked away in a tote somewhere.

In 2016, after years of tweaking, that story became my first novel, “Down Went Alice.”

Today, I’m a film producer, film director, screenwriter, published author and freelance writer, and I also work full time. I’ve written four novels, written, co-written, produced and directed five films – currently in preproduction on the sixth – and launched a steady freelance writing business.

I’ve followed my favorite bands around the world, recorded it, blogged about it, met some of my favorite rock stars, and had emotional breakdowns over it.

I’ve learned to stumble my way through some simple songs on guitar. When no one is listening I’ll even sing along.

I don’t know what’s next, but I know I’m not done.

None of it would have happened had I stayed on that path. I’d be about eight years from retirement, and I’d be suffocating. I know every day would have felt like work.

Today, I’m busy sometimes 16 hours a day, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I couldn’t have it any other way. None of it is work. It’s my life and I love it.

I don’t remember the last time I woke up and wasn’t excited for what my day might hold.

I’m 43 now, and I’m happy to report that I still don’t know what I want to be when I grow up. I hope I never do.