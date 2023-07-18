Peter BonSeyPeople often say that you should dream big, that you can do anything you put your mind to. The problem with that philosophy is that we don’t all have the same drive, the same capacity to endure the challenges that those goals may have.

Parents often desire that their offspring become doctors, lawyers or other lofty professions. But to be happy and enjoy a work life – whether doctor, plumber, painter or social worker – is in itself a successful life. As parents, we grew up in a different world. Our values are often out of step with what is versus what was. A happy work life can provide a firm foundation upon which to navigate through life’s journey for a less stressful existence.

My personal journey through this minefield has been based on dealing with the cards that I have been dealt. As a child brought up in post-war England, my father taught me to make the best of a situation and if it didn’t suit me, then change my direction. It turns out that I thrive on success – as I saw it, often not as they saw it. My fields of endeavors have been butcher, sailor, fireman, land salesman, real estate broker, land developer and home builder. I have degrees in teaching and fine arts. I have worked as a graphic artist and a nationally recognized gardener. I’ve been on television as a designer on Discovery/TLC – which was nominated for a Daytime Emmy – and I’ve been a novelist and radio show producer. I have rounded my efforts by writing and publishing three books.

I put this diversity of occupations down to being satisfied with what I learned in one field and then seeking a new and different challenge in a new field. I have been happy and fulfilled. When things have not gone the way I expected, I eschewed the idea that I have been the target of a Doom God. If there is Doom God, am I really so important that he or she is going to focus on me? I think not.

By far the biggest and most powerful lesson I have learned is that every bad thing that has happened often has a good thing close behind. My version of that one is to always look on the bright side – there is one. When something goes wrong in my life, it’s probably because I made a poor decision.

If I was to consider the “luck” factor, though I don’t win money or things of great value, I do always find a convenient parking space, rarely stand in line for anything and usually get home before bad weather.

To summarize, teaching the young to see their responsibility for what is happening in their lives can offer a less stressful life. As for trying to live up to someone else’s lofty goals is like living their life, not your own. Is it not better to enjoy and appreciate your own life’s journey and the contributions that you make to it? In fact, in today’s fast-paced world things that were once considered to be menial jobs are being elevated to high-demand, well-paid career fields. I would encourage parents to help their children choose a career field that they will be happy in. Maybe not the one you would be happy seeing them in, but the one that works for them.