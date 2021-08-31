My View: Can a woman escape the tyranny of chores?

Household duties are varied and diverse and they must be constantly met or disaster looms. The primary housekeeper (usually a woman) goes through the day automatically fixing, lifting and restoring without fanfare or accolades. We’ve been told: "A man just works from sun to sun but a woman's work is never done."
The keeper of the broom, mop and dust rag needs to stay on guard for things out of place, sticky or that exist solely to leave imprints that form a hard residue requiring major exertion (elbow grease) to dislodge. Occupants of the house including pets glide through the place leaving a trail of debris. Even as we sleep, the house conspires against us, making dust and cobwebs to greet us as we raise the shades to let in the morning sun. During a heat wave, our very bodies generate mountains of damp laundry.
Efficiency experts suggest righting things on the first pass – crushing the job so it can be put out of mind. They obviously never had a husband who hoards his peanut butter knife, out for all to view and within easy reach. The internet offers methods for doing chores in breathy, excited language, making it all seem wonderfully challenging and creative and perhaps to some it is.
My mom’s sister, Hazel, a farm woman, began her day stoking the giant, wood-burning stove to heat water and fry bacon. Her flock of egg-laying chickens just outside the door clucked, scratched, acted put upon. They had good reason because when company was coming, Hazel got out her hatchet, then faced a passel of farm-to-table work before sitting down to dine.
I vividly remember Hazel’s slop bucket because once, in haste during our annual two-week vacation to the country, I threw her husband Joe’s engineer-style sun hat in it. She fished it out and saved my skin.
When she agreed to foster a nephew, she gained another mouth to feed but perhaps he offered some protection from her lazy, cantankerous husband. Eventually, Hazel boarded a Greyhound bus, responding to a plea of a California widower for congenial companionship. In later photos, the relaxed lady in pretty, matched outfits didn’t look like she missed old Joe, the pigs or the chickens one bit.
The hard work of maintaining a domicile has been phrased many ways. “Why is there always just one more window to finish?” a restorer of neglected old houses wistfully asked. In 1964, a Japanese movie, “Woman in the Dunes,” made housekeeping a nonissue. Living at the bottom of a sand pit, the lead character stoically met her daily job of scooping the shifting and encroaching sand – or else face being overtaken by it.
Permanently fleeing as Hazel did to avoid the daily grind is excessive. Better solutions are to just go occasionally for short trips to see new things and gain perspective. Taking breaks during the day helps focus. Doing a creative project that has no practical use can feed the spirit.
Perhaps, get out and visit sites around town, pretending to be a tourist. Write in a journal, reach out to a friend for a short talk by phone. Get some exercise, go for a nature walk, read an uplifting piece of writing. Daydream over a colorful magazine. It’s all about self-care.
Instead of setting rigid or impossible standards, step back and do another thing we were raised to do: count your blessings. Reflect how much you love your home and all within those walls. Credit yourself for being its backbone.
Occasionally, I complain about my teetering stacks of books and art supplies throughout the place. When I speak of being overtaken, a wise friend, Marilyn, talks me down: “No woman, on her deathbed ever said, I wish I’d done more housecleaning.”