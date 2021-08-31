My View: Can a woman escape the tyranny of chores?

Household duties are varied and diverse and they must be constantly met or disaster looms. The primary housekeeper (usually a woman) goes through the day automatically fixing, lifting and restoring without fanfare or accolades. We’ve been told: "A man just works from sun to sun but a woman's work is never done."

The keeper of the broom, mop and dust rag needs to stay on guard for things out of place, sticky or that exist solely to leave imprints that form a hard residue requiring major exertion (elbow grease) to dislodge. Occupants of the house including pets glide through the place leaving a trail of debris. Even as we sleep, the house conspires against us, making dust and cobwebs to greet us as we raise the shades to let in the morning sun. During a heat wave, our very bodies generate mountains of damp laundry.

Efficiency experts suggest righting things on the first pass – crushing the job so it can be put out of mind. They obviously never had a husband who hoards his peanut butter knife, out for all to view and within easy reach. The internet offers methods for doing chores in breathy, excited language, making it all seem wonderfully challenging and creative and perhaps to some it is.