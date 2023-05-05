When I visited Louisville, Ky., Churchill Downs was a must, as was the Kentucky Derby Museum and the surrounding breeding farms. I was in awe to see all the things I had read about and seen in movies.

Once we had seen videos of famous horses and races, a live demonstration of different breeds of horses and strolled through the barns, my friends had their fill and wanted to leave. I did not.

I didn’t want to shop at some outlet mall when there was so much to absorb and I might not be that way again.

It was agreed that I would stay by myself; they would shop and come back for me. It was then that one of the most memorable moments of my life occurred.

I walked around the grounds to revisit what I had hurriedly looked at before and then went back to the barns that housed retired winning thoroughbreds.

It was clean, cool and quiet. I did not detect any barnyard odors.

The air was climate controlled. Classical music played throughout. It was all so human, but it was for the horses. There was no one else around; not any workers or visitors, and everything was very peaceful.

It was like entering a church or the twilight zone, and perhaps I had. I walked very slowly so as not to startle the horses, marveling at it all.

I stopped by one stall where the most beautiful horse I had ever seen stood absolutely still, like a statue. He was perfect, in all his glory.

His coat shone, his body was sleek and streamlined and he was so well groomed and healthy looking.

He stood and I stood. We looked at each other, each not moving a hair. I was riveted and absolutely drawn to him. It was just he and I and the beautiful music, a mesmerizing moment.

I silently asked, “Are you listening to this beautiful music? Do you like it as I do? I love it. We can listen together.” And that’s what we did.

Again, soundlessly, I said, “You are truly a magnificent creature.” He cocked his right ear forward. I thought, “Did you hear what I said? Do you know my thoughts? Do you know what I am saying?”

He moved his right front foot forward an inch or so but his body was still in the stance as when I first stopped. I felt my tears automatically flowing. His eyes never left me, nor mine his. Neither of us moved.

It was as if we were frozen in place and connected mentally. It wasn’t until I needed a tissue that the spell was broken. I felt emotionally drained as I walked away. He continued to stand.

It was as if we communicated between our species just by looking at each other, without any physical contact or saying a word. The music was the connection.

When my friends picked me up and I told them what happened, they laughed and did not grasp how it affected me. I wanted to be quiet and alone to think about what I had experienced. Something unusual had happened and I needed time to understand it.

Whenever that memory comes to me, even now as I write, I feel the peace, beauty and love that were wordlessly communicated between two living beings in those moments in the horse barn.

I wonder if it is really possible for a horse to sense human thought and understand it.