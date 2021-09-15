My View: Calendars chart the River of Time

In one humorous notation while we were still students in Geneseo, it says that we cashed 150 pennies, in three locations, to get gas money for an old Chevie clunker. We were too embarrassed to cash them all in one place. People would have thought we were broke or something.

Gas was then $.33 a gallon. Five gallons of gas enabled us to drive to suburban Rochester, where we settled into the comfortable generosity of Mary’s parents’ home in suburban Chili. Still, we never minded at the time. We managed like everyone else around us. The social register never really enrolled too many people from my neighborhood.

Working in a busy welfare department in a large urban county was definitely a life-changing experience. However difficult things might have been for people in the old neighborhood, it was no comparison to the daily struggle of people who were really in need.

I don’t think I had ever really met people before who were actually hungry or had no place to stay. Most of our clients were women and children who struggled daily for an existence in an environment that was at best hostile and sometimes even deadly.

The old people were the most tragic to care for. The bureaucratic jungle was a paper maze to them. It wasn’t uncommon then for one of them to have nothing to eat in the house and no place to turn for help.