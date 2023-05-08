Shopping has always been my favorite form of exercise – when I shop, I’m getting steps in, hefting packages and sometimes even breaking a sweat.

But I don’t shop necessarily to always purchase something; it’s mostly to see “what’s out there.” A good bargain always made me feel like I’d won something. When my children were growing up, if I had all four of them in tow, we’d get quite a workout checking out clothing for both girls and boys and then on to shoes and toys.

Now that I’m older I still enjoy browsing for a good deal but I don’t really need anything. On the contrary – I have plenty that I could part with including many things my grown children have left behind and will likely never return to claim.

Enter my new form of shopping, called Buy Nothing. It’s a Facebook group and if you’re not familiar with it, it’s the best of all bargains because everything is FREE!

First you need to see if there’s a group in your area and familiarize yourself with the rules. Yes, there are rules and my group has wonderful administrators who tactfully handle violations. Once you’ve been accepted you can shop (or post your own items to give) to your heart’s content.

If you see something you like, you express interest and if you’re lucky you might be the chosen recipient. Then, in a private message you learn when and where to pick up the item, most often simply off of someone’s porch. It’s practically painless and it’s not all junk and garbage. Many items are brand (or nearly) new, some are well-used but still have life in them, others may need a repair that’s beyond the giver’s knowledge.

As the saying goes, one person’s trash is another’s treasure.

Presently, I’m doing a thorough inventory of our house, getting quite a workout and purging lots of “stuff.” I’ve had so many people stopping by to pick up items that I’m beginning to imagine the neighbors must think something nefarious is going on.

In addition to the accomplishment of clearing things out and having a more organized household, I have realized there is so much joy in giving. I feel as if I’m doing something, albeit very small, to help save the planet from yet another landfill. I’ve met lovely people in my area – often, after a brief text chat, we realize that we had a connection we weren’t aware of, such as our daughters were good friends back in their school days or that we both worked in elementary schools.

I met a woman who was able to give me the history of the land my house is on, as she grew up in the area when it was still farmland and her family originally owned some nearby acreage.

One person wanted a stacking cup game to use with her elderly clients. A mom said her young son was “going to lose his mind” when she scored a hockey stick for him because he’d been saving money to buy his own.

A toddler was so excited to use a new giant cupcake pan to make grandma’s birthday cake. Recipients were so thankful and it truly filled my heart. While they were thanking me, I was thanking them for giving some items of nostalgia a good home and a new beginning.

I’ve acquired a few treasures myself on Buy Nothing and I’m guessing those givers likely felt the same. I will always enjoy my exercise venue of a real store to see “what’s out there,” but only after I’ve checked the listings of my Buy Nothing group.