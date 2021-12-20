My View: Burning bowl ritual helps melt away anxiety

Can it be? Is this really the end of another year? What? I just started 2021, didn’t I?
That could be listed as another pandemic symptom – losing track of time or losing my mind? The tenor of the whole year has been worry, fatigue and frustration. I can’t tell you how many times I napped in 2021. Holy mackerel, it was like kindergarten in this little abode of mine. Eat your lunch, grab your mat and lie down, Nancy Jo!
Frustration? What do you mean I have to call corporate just to get my credit card balance? Do you have any idea how long that takes? I just want to know my balance, and no one is answering the phone. Shortage of employees, and the internet has taken the afternoon off. Probably napping on their mats, too.
Oh man, great timing, my car lease ended Dec. 1, and what? There are no cars to move up to? I have to extend my lease and get no mileage with that? Oh, no!
Thankfully, I am a devoted spiritual person, and I choose to find peace of mind. I will, once again, endeavor to leave my third dimensional way of reacting and focus on a much better approach to either end 2021 or begin 2022. Either way, this will work to keep me more than sane, less sad and far less self-centered. I invite you all to join me.
Years ago, I presented this concept to the young adults in my Writers’ Life Workshop. It is called the Burning Bowl Ceremony. I stumbled upon this technique in a book called “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron decades ago.
It is, beyond measure, based on the most effective spiritual principle I have learned: letting go. And even more important is the empowering thought that we, alone, can decide what we will carry through our lives and what we will make peace with and leave behind.
I will tell you the method I still follow. My wish is that after this ceremony, this season will find you calmer and more able to relax. Here are the simple instructions, and of course, you may modify what and where you like.
The first step is to quiet your thoughts by becoming still. Sit outside in your favorite spot, indoors by the fireside, or any place that provides an opportunity to be with you, yourself, alone. Now, in the quiet, allow your heart to clue you in to what is the most pressing anxiety producer, the most heart-wrenching problem or most painful memories that still haunt your thoughts. Write them all down. You can choose to write a page or a word that represents that pain or that angst.
Next, hold on to that list and take a vow – something like, “I am going to forgive, forget and let go of all this that has stolen precious joy from my heart and kept me from being a gift and blessing to Source, to myself and to all others.”
You know best – say what your heart is feeling.
Lastly, in that fireplace, or in an old bowl or outside on the barbecue, let the paper burn to ashes and as the smoke rises, repeat, “I am free! Free to be the me I choose to be.” Or just watch as the grief, anger and frustration rise to the heavens.
You are your own master, so you can always choose to return to the old ways, but please know, I am hoping that all who take this step feel some sense of relief, some feeling of a renewed hope.