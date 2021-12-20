My View: Burning bowl ritual helps melt away anxiety

It is, beyond measure, based on the most effective spiritual principle I have learned: letting go. And even more important is the empowering thought that we, alone, can decide what we will carry through our lives and what we will make peace with and leave behind.

I will tell you the method I still follow. My wish is that after this ceremony, this season will find you calmer and more able to relax. Here are the simple instructions, and of course, you may modify what and where you like.

The first step is to quiet your thoughts by becoming still. Sit outside in your favorite spot, indoors by the fireside, or any place that provides an opportunity to be with you, yourself, alone. Now, in the quiet, allow your heart to clue you in to what is the most pressing anxiety producer, the most heart-wrenching problem or most painful memories that still haunt your thoughts. Write them all down. You can choose to write a page or a word that represents that pain or that angst.

Next, hold on to that list and take a vow – something like, “I am going to forgive, forget and let go of all this that has stolen precious joy from my heart and kept me from being a gift and blessing to Source, to myself and to all others.”