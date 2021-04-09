My View: Buffalo's Aud provided a lifetime of memories

The 1962-63 Bisons finished first overall in the AHL regular season and won their fourth Calder Cup championship. The Bisons’ sparkplug, John McKenzie, received a penalty with one minute to go in the championship game. While in the penalty box, a fan gave McKenzie a bottle of champagne and he started the celebration before the game ended, toasting the exuberant fans.

In the 1975 Stanley Cup final the Aud erupted when the Sabres’ Rene Robert scored the overtime goal in the fog against Philadelphia. In the first period of this surreal game, a bat came down from the rafters to the ice and Jim Lorentz raised his stick and swatted it out of the air. A Flyers player placed the dead bat in the penalty box.

SABAH provides individuals who have physical, mental or emotional challenges the opportunity to reach their fullest potential through the development of ice skating skills and performing in an annual ice skating show at the Aud.

As a volunteer skating instructor for SABAH, I had the great joy of teaching children and adults to skate in the six-month preparation for the ice show. I was inspired each week by children with disabilities who gained physical strength learning how to skate while improving their self-esteem. Holding the hand of a blind skater, while teaching the basics of skating, was emotionally impactful.

My most memorable Aud event was on Sept. 28, 1960, when John F. Kennedy brought his presidential campaign to Buffalo. The Aud was packed and JFK said that Buffalo was the largest meeting inside that he had during the entire campaign. JFK quoted Abraham Lincoln’s 1860 campaign note to a friend and said, “I know there is a God and he hates injustice. I see the storm coming, and his hand is in it, but if he has a place and a part for me, I believe that I am ready. Now, 100 years later, the issue is still freedom or slavery.” JFK received a standing ovation and an 18-year-old young man was inspired for a lifetime.