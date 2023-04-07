I spent the weekend before the Buffalo Bills' final game in many Buffalo neighborhoods. The atmosphere everywhere in the days before kickoff was electric.

We all Billieved. The entire region was decorated in red, white and blue. Bills banners and Allen/Diggs signs were everywhere. Stores were filled with fans preparing for the game, all sharing the same excitement.

Homeowners swapped out Christmas lights for Bills banners. Even hospital wards were decorated. On that weekend, and for the whole football season, Bills faithful found a cause they could all support. White and Black, for that moment, had something they could all agree on. It reminded me of the common purpose that brought our forefathers to Buffalo. On game day, differences that separated us were ignored. One banner said it all: Billieve Together.

I was born at Sisters of Charity Hospital on Main Street and lived my first two decades on the Niagara Frontier. I believed Buffalo was the City of Light and the City of Good Neighbors, where anything was possible. I saw opportunities realized for my Europe-born grandparents and great-grandparents who came to Buffalo to build a better life for themselves and their children, one denied them at their place of birth.

They lived for their children and did not shrink from backbreaking work in our plants, mills and kitchens. Although they often didn’t even make it to high school, they saw their children go to college and their grandchildren become doctors and lawyers. They achieved their dreams.

Black Buffalonians came to the Queen City for the same reasons. Although they worked just as hard alongside their white neighbors, they could not live next door to them. Equal opportunities in education and employment were not afforded them and their families. Because New York did not have laws enforcing segregation, white Buffalonians thought our city was different from the American South. We thought “de-facto segregation” in place here was somehow better. It wasn’t.

I witnessed the bitter struggle to provide all the city’s children the same educational opportunities. Last year, it was segregation in Buffalo’s neighborhoods that cruelly brought a killer into our community who massacred 10 people. Although we have made strides toward equality, Black Buffalonians continue to bear a disproportionate amount of the city’s poverty and suffering.

The December 2022 blizzard brought these disparities out yet again. Buffalo can achieve greatness, but only by including all its residents in the effort. The first step is to believe it can happen. The Bills taught me that it can.

The unity of that weekend gave me hope. Although the season ended two games too soon, and the city traded a Super Bowl victory for another lesson on accepting that it is OK to be less than perfect, this year gave me the me hope that Western New Yorkers can join together to achieve something even greater than a season ending win – by bringing all citizens of Western New York together to make the region as great as it can be by guaranteeing everyone has the same opportunities that brought our ancestors here in the first place.

Next year, the Bills will be perfect, and the City of Buffalo can be perfect, too. Thank you, Buffalo Bills, for convincing this son of Buffalo it is possible if we Billieve together.