My View: Buffalo is a city of great neighbors

Now that the storm of the generation is thankfully behind us, I’m reflecting on the stories of bravery, resiliency and community that I experienced and read about or heard on the news.

I am heartbroken and filled with sorrow that our WNY community lost more than 40 citizens in a most horrible and tragic way. In our worship service recently, we said prayers of hope for their families and loved ones.

Even though I was terrified on December 23 that we would lose power and heat, it was only 48 hours later that I was filled with hope and gratitude that my family and I live in WNY. We first ventured outside on Sunday, the calm after the storm, with blue skies, the sun shining and stillness in the air.

Snowshoeing through the neighborhood, we saw neighbors helping neighbors, snowblowing each other’s driveways, shoveling sidewalks and front porches. Then, a great big collective cheer went up when two gigantic front end loaders came and cleared the street for us. After that, it seemed that, one by one, the stories of miracles, bravery, courage, humanity, ingenuity and kindness came into our awareness, balancing the stories of tragedy and loss.

Do you remember the dentist and his wife who rescued the South Korean travelers from their bus and invited them in for Christmas Eve dinner? How about the owner of a large automotive company who sent a generator over to VIVE on Wyoming St. to provide warmth to the asylum seekers who had lost heat and power?

We were blown away by the Bangladeshi community that provided hot meals to anyone in need and delivered them while going against the driving ban, incurring ticket costs in the thousands. Who can forget the 27-year-old mechanic who broke into a school in Cheektowaga and probably saved the lives of 14 stranded people? Target employees invited stragglers into the Walden Ave store, feeding and housing them. A Facebook group led a single working mother to safety, and then back to her two children waiting anxiously for her at home. The stories go on and on.

I’m a Buffalonian, born and bred. I love living here. I love the friendliness of the community, the good neighbors surrounding us, the ease of getting around, the lack of impossible traffic. It’s all good. But I especially love the warmth of the community at large and our grit and determination to uphold our motto of the City of Good Neighbors. I’m thinking about the May 14 tragedy where 10 of our people were mercilessly gunned down by a white supremacist at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. How fast did our community provide food, diapers, baby needs, fresh fruits and vegetables, money and services to the families and the neighborhood near Tops? It was amazing. Everywhere I turned, there was an appeal to help out the families living near Jefferson. It was neighbors helping neighbors, personified. Keep that motto alive!

Just recently, I was a little frustrated about living in Buffalo because it is so far west from many places in NYS that I would like to visit, perhaps for a weekend. But thinking about the last year, in which our community suffered terrible losses, I looked at the big picture and saw what an amazing, awesome city Buffalo is. We pull each other out from the darkness into the light.

Buffalo, you always amaze me, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.