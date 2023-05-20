When I moved into the Buffalo metro area more than 20 years ago, I knew very little about Buffalo’s history. But as an avid collector of presidential memorabilia, I did know about Theodore Roosevelt and that led me to others who shared their knowledge and expertise.

Consider some of what I have learned since. The Buffalo area had two resident presidents, two vice presidential candidates, two women who ran for president, a hometown first lady, a president assassinated at the 1901 Pan-American Exposition and another inaugurated on Delaware Avenue. Plus, Abraham Lincoln was here four times. It’s no wonder that NPR host and author Brady Carlson in his book “Dead Presidents” said, “Outside of Washington D.C., Buffalo has the richest presidential history of any other city in the U.S.”

I have learned that there are hundreds of interesting stories about U.S. presidents and their visits here. Lincoln is one example. Recently, several individuals have urged the city or a local organization to erect a historical marker at Main and Eagle to acknowledge and commemorate Lincoln’s funeral event on April 27, 1865. The funeral train arrived at Exchange Street Station at 7 a.m. The casket was placed on the catafalque and carriage, led by six white horses and attended by six Black men. Amidst hundreds of thousands of mourners who lined the procession route, it followed Main to Niagara to Delaware to Tupper, and then back down Main Street to Eagle. This is where his body lay in state, in St. James Hall (currently M&T Plaza), from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. while a reported 80,000-100,000 people viewed the open casket. The only sounds heard were the shuffling of feet and weeping.

In addition, when Lincoln won the 1860 election, he took a 10-day whistle-stop tour, stopping in 13 cities, with Buffalo the longest stay at 36 hours. Along with Millard Fillmore, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 1861, he attended a lecture at St. James Hall by a Father Beeson on the plight of Native Americans.

Also at Main and Eagle, 21 years earlier, on March 20, 1840, the Whigs of Buffalo opened their “Tippicanoe and Tyler, Too” log cabin campaign headquarters in support of William Henry Harrison for president.

About 15 years ago, I became a trustee of the Buffalo Presidential Center. With the donation of a huge presidential collection and the support of Erie County, we were able to lease and open our first museum space on the second floor of the downtown Buffalo & Erie County Public Library in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic.

With loads of content and original artifacts dating to the 1850s, the Buffalo Presidential Center is the perfect place to learn about Buffalo’s rich presidential history. Which president visited Buffalo only once, 27 years before he became president? Who was the Western New York woman who ran for president but could not vote for herself? Which three presidents were honored with funeral events here? These three questions are on our trivia quiz and the stories surrounding them are even more interesting.

Buffalo’s presidential history surrounds the city, with street names, statues, buildings, hospitals, schools, historic markers and more. Drop into the downtown library’s Buffalo Presidential Center. You’ll gain a deeper appreciation of Buffalo’s rich presidential history.