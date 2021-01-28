My View: Buddy, the anole who beat a speeding ticket

One day, Buddy lost his balance and plummeted onto the kitchen floor. His puny right arm was bent at an awful angle. Mom decided to take him to the vet. When he saw Buddy, he could barely suppress a smile, but decided to give him the full treatment and exam.

The doctor placed him gently on the giant stainless steel examination table. I never saw Buddy look so small and utterly, pitifully helpless. “He has a broken clavicle,” the doctor solemnly pronounced. “Just take him home, make him rest and it’ll heal by itself in a couple of weeks.”

My cousins in Williamsville invited us for a summer birthday party and I wanted them to meet Buddy. Joyce was a year older than me and Janet was a year younger. They had a giant rubber tree plant and I was sure Buddy would love it. But, of course, everybody at the party wanted to play with him and he spent most of the day glowing vivid green. He was thrilled to be returned to the safe haven of his terrarium for the long ride home.

Mom was never a “keep-to-the-speed-limit-driver” even if we weren’t in a hurry. Harlem Road looked like a super-speedway to Mom and she wanted to get home before dark after the party. Red and blue lights whirled behind us and Mom’s lips tightened. She ordered me not to say a word.