My View: Buddy, the anole who beat a speeding ticket

“But Officer, I couldn’t have been going that fast … it would have scared Buddy and he would have turned green, but he’s still brown!”
“Ma’am … who’s Buddy?”
Ah, Buddy! He was an anole, but I called him a chameleon; a little lizard with the heart of a dragon and the soul of Marco Polo. Although he was only six inches long and weighed less than an ounce, he held my 11-year-old heart in his tiny hand.
Every day he would venture out from his bookcase home to explore the kitchen windowsill jungle. He would hang on the spikey swingy spider plant leaves and gaze at the Grand Canyon kitchen floor looming 4 feet down. Climbing ivy became his highway across the curtain rods. In the summer he would cling to the screen and sun his white tummy. In the winter, he hung upside down cuddled in the folds of the warm curtain. His absolute favorite pastime was to curl up under the fuzzy African violet leaves and sleep.
I put a little mirror at the edge of the window on the far side from his cage. There, he met his nemesis. With his reflection staring back at him, his fierce dragon spirit appeared and his contented brown color changed to the brightest neon green. He would puff out his throat to reveal a bright red pouch and show the evil interloper that he was the Supreme Ruler of the Great Kingdom of the Windowsill.
One day, Buddy lost his balance and plummeted onto the kitchen floor. His puny right arm was bent at an awful angle. Mom decided to take him to the vet. When he saw Buddy, he could barely suppress a smile, but decided to give him the full treatment and exam.
The doctor placed him gently on the giant stainless steel examination table. I never saw Buddy look so small and utterly, pitifully helpless. “He has a broken clavicle,” the doctor solemnly pronounced. “Just take him home, make him rest and it’ll heal by itself in a couple of weeks.”
My cousins in Williamsville invited us for a summer birthday party and I wanted them to meet Buddy. Joyce was a year older than me and Janet was a year younger. They had a giant rubber tree plant and I was sure Buddy would love it. But, of course, everybody at the party wanted to play with him and he spent most of the day glowing vivid green. He was thrilled to be returned to the safe haven of his terrarium for the long ride home.
Mom was never a “keep-to-the-speed-limit-driver” even if we weren’t in a hurry. Harlem Road looked like a super-speedway to Mom and she wanted to get home before dark after the party. Red and blue lights whirled behind us and Mom’s lips tightened. She ordered me not to say a word.
The policeman strode up to the car. “License and registration, please, ma’am,” he said. Mom reached over and opened the glove box and gave him the requested documents. He examined them and asked, “Do you know you were going 50 in a 35 zone?”
She protested and to prove her point, she told me to show Buddy to the policeman. Sure enough, Buddy was contentedly sleeping and was as brown as could be. Mom tried to explain to him how you can tell a chameleon’s mood by his color. After about two sentences the policeman said, “Ma’am, just leave. Just drive careful and leave.”
Buddy was unique in all the world. Not only was he a special, brave, sweet little spirit, but I’m pretty sure that he was the only lizard ever to beat a traffic ticket.
Mary Gin Starkweather loved her little brown, sometimes green, friend.