My View: Bruce is still 'Boss' in my musical canon

So I guess I have come full circle with “the Boss.”

Recently I had the opportunity to reflect on my relationship with the music of Bruce Springsteen, and how it has affected my life in so many ways for the past 42 years. And I came to realize he and his music have been a central part of my life longer than anyone, past or present.

Through unfortunate health issues, both my brothers and my parents had passed away by my 40th birthday. I’ve been married for 30 years and known my wife for 34. No other close relationship in my life has endured that long. But Bruce, the E Street Band and I are still moving along together.

I was first introduced to the man and his music in the fall of 1976. A fellow high school freshman was running varsity cross country and wanted Danny Neaverth (whose son was also a fellow classmate) to play “Born to Run” for the team during sectionals. I hadn’t really heard of Springsteen before this. I was beginning eighth grade when he was on the covers of Newsweek and Time during the last week of October 1975, proclaiming him rock’s next great star and well, eighth-graders as a general rule didn’t read Newsweek and Time. I would eventually find those copies in the library a couple of years later.