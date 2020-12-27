My View: Bruce is still 'Boss' in my musical canon

So I guess I have come full circle with “the Boss.”
Recently I had the opportunity to reflect on my relationship with the music of Bruce Springsteen, and how it has affected my life in so many ways for the past 42 years. And I came to realize he and his music have been a central part of my life longer than anyone, past or present.
Through unfortunate health issues, both my brothers and my parents had passed away by my 40th birthday. I’ve been married for 30 years and known my wife for 34. No other close relationship in my life has endured that long. But Bruce, the E Street Band and I are still moving along together.
I was first introduced to the man and his music in the fall of 1976. A fellow high school freshman was running varsity cross country and wanted Danny Neaverth (whose son was also a fellow classmate) to play “Born to Run” for the team during sectionals. I hadn’t really heard of Springsteen before this. I was beginning eighth grade when he was on the covers of Newsweek and Time during the last week of October 1975, proclaiming him rock’s next great star and well, eighth-graders as a general rule didn’t read Newsweek and Time. I would eventually find those copies in the library a couple of years later.
In any event, I liked BTR (as he calls it on his concert song lists) but it really didn’t connect to me on any personal level. But in June 1978, he released his album “Darkness on the Edge of Town.” This one I instantly related to, with its songs telling of everyday struggles and the hope for a better tomorrow. In fact, it was one song that reached out, grabbed me by my heartstrings and sent me on a 40-year-plus love affair with the man and his music. That song was “Badlands.”
Today, for me, his songs are almost like a bible set to music. For really any situation that comes my way, I can reference a song that has already been there and describes it to me. That simply comes from Springsteen pouring out his own life experiences into his lyrics, and since he is now 71, that’s a lot of “stuff” to draw from.
Don’t get me wrong, I don’t love every song he has done. For any artist, I think it’s unrealistic for any of us to say we love every song. We choose to like certain songs for many different reasons. Some come to us at a particular time in our lives that made them important. That’s the interesting nuance about music with its ability to transport you back in time to when you became familiar with that particular song and your surrounding events, whether they are good or bad.
Bruce just released his 20th studio album and he became the first musician to ever have a top five album in six different decades. Those of us that are a part of the E Street Nation are forever thankful that he is still able to give us these gems, drawn from true life experiences, for better or worse.
So what was it that made me come full circle with the Boss and reflect on my relationship with him? Well, he’s gone from being that up-and-coming scruffy bearded rocker on the magazine covers in 1975 to being the reflective musician on the cover of my recent AARP magazine. It’s nice growing old with a dear friend, albeit one you’ve never met personally.